Lung Infection Symptoms: 7 Warning Signs That Says Your Lungs Are Severely Damaged

7 Warning Signs That Says Your Lungs Are Severely Damaged

Are your lungs working properly? Never ignore these symptoms that can say your lungs are not working properly.

Lungs are one of the organs which play a pivotal role in the proper functioning of the human body. It plays an integral part in the respiration process. When you breathe, you inhale both oxygen and carbon dioxide. Lungs help filter the oxygen from the inhaled air and mix with the blood while releasing carbon dioxide from the body. A severe lung infection can also result in pneumonia. In addition, the condition in which fluid accumulates in the air sacs of the lungs severely damages the organ and even causes death.

Activities That Can Majorly Damage Your Lungs

The way you live (the lifestyle you follow) or the way you maintain your diet plays a vital role in keeping your overall health on the right track. Some of the daily activities that can ruin your lungs health include-

Smoking Exposure to harmful chemicals Living in a polluted area Lung tissues can collect and accumulate dust and harmful particles over time which can eventually end up in the airways and cause injuries.

What is the best way to defeat these complications? First, gain more knowledge about the disease and symptoms associated with it. Staying alert to the warning signs and symptoms of a particular disease or health condition can help you detect and treat problems early.

7 Warning Signs of Lungs Damage

Health complications come with a set of signs and symptoms. The same goes for any trouble in the lungs. The organ sends signals, and adequately tracking these symptoms can help the body not suffer from chronic health conditions. Check out the below-mentioned signs and symptoms of a lung infection:

Trouble Breathing

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing is one of the warning symptoms of lung damage. However, this symptom can also show up due to other chronic health conditions, such as heart disease. Therefore, getting yourself checked when you spot this symptom is highly recommended.

Pain or Difficulty When Trying To Breathe Out

Poor lung health can lead to poor respiratory conditions. Therefore, when you feel chronic pain or find breathing difficult, get the sign that your lungs are not in good shape.

You may like to read

Chronic Cough

A chronic cough that just never leaves can be one of the warning symptoms of lung infection, followed by slow damage.

Blood Coming Out With Cough

Blood or red stains in the cough is a very dangerous symptom that requires immediate medication interventions. One of the signs of a damaged lung is blood coming out with a cough. This blood usually comes from the lungs or upper respiratory tract and may signal a severe health problem.

Chronic Chest Pain

When your lungs are weak or unhealthy, the first sign that will hit you is breathing problems, and when your body is not receiving enough oxygen, chronic chest pain will bother you. An unexplained chronic chest pain that lasts more than a few weeks, and worsens with time (especially when you breathe in or cough), is a warning sign of lung damage.

Feeling Like You Are Not Getting Enough Air

Not being able to breathe correctly or laboured breathing can often lead to the feeling of not receiving enough air. This happens when the lungs are not functioning correctly.

Mucus Accumulation

Feeling heavy when coughing or having chest congestion is one of the warning signs of severe lung damage or infection. Make sure to visit a doctor when this persists for more than one week. It can also weaken your lungs and make your condition worse.

Some other warning symptoms of severe lung damage can include - decreased ability to exercise, heaviness of the chest, and pain or tightness in the chest when breathing.

Healthy Lungs: How To Keep The Lungs Happy?

Lungs, as you already know, play a vital role in keeping the body's overall functioning on the right track. Therefore, taking proper care of this body part is very important. Here are some things you do to keep the lungs happy and healthy.

Stop smoking Eat healthily (Include greens in your diet) Exercise Never miss your regular check-ups