Lung Diseases: A Major Cause Can Be Poor, Erratic Sleep, Says New Study

Do you experience erratic or insufficient sleep on a daily basis? Studies show that people who have sleep related problems are likely to have an impact on their lungs than people who are suffering from progressive lung diseases. Researchers at the University of California-San Francisco found that for patients with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), inadequate sleep may boost their risk of a flare-up by up to 95 per cent compared to those with good sleep. These triggers can later cause shortness of breath and cough, irreversible damages on a person's lung and might also accelerate disease progression and mortality.
The findings of this research were published in the Sleep journal. Aaron Baugh, a clinical fellow at the UCSF Division of Pulmonary Research Institute said that sleep deprivation is associated with a drop in infection-fighting antibodies and protective cytokines. The researchers followed 1,647 patients with confirmed COPD. They recorded flare-ups, defined as short-term worsening of symptoms requiring treatment, and compared their incidence with self-reported data on sleep quality.
The only way this disease can be avoided is by improving your sleep cycle and sleep health.
Here are seven ways of improving your sleep quality and reduce the risks of pulmonary disease.
Contact a doctor if the above recommendations fail. Almost everyone has an occasional sleepless night. But if you rarely get a good nights sleep, it is important to identify and treat any underlying causes that is affecting it and can help you get the sleep you deserve after a long tiring day.
