People who smoke have the greatest risk of lung cancer, though it can also occur in people who have never smoked.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide. In fact, it claims more lives every year than breast, colon and prostate cancers put together. People who smoke have the greatest risk of lung cancer, though it can also occur in people who have never smoked. According to the World Health Organisation, about 80 per cent of lung cancer is due to smoking. As we get ready to observe World Lung Cancer Day on August 1, it becomes imperative that we know how to bring down the risk of this disease. World Lung Cancer Day was first observed in 2012 and since then, the day is dedicated to raising awareness about this disease.

Here, as we approach World Lung Cancer Day, let us see how we can minimize our risk of getting this disease.

PREVENTION TIPS

You may not be able to prevent lung cancer. But you can definitely bring down your risk of this disease by following a few simple lifestyle modifications.

Don’t smoke

Smoking is a major risk factor of lung cancer. Stop smoking immediately if you are in the habit of lighting up. Quitting will significantly lower your chances of getting this disease even if you have been smoking for years. Non-smokers must avoid second-hand smoke. This means that you must not allow anyone to light up when you are around or just move away if you see someone take a cigarette out.

Get your home tested for radon

Radon is a colorless and odorless radioactive agent, which is naturally present in the atmosphere in trace amounts. It disperses rapidly and does not pose any health problems. But if It is trapped indoors, it can cause lung cancer. In fact, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States. You must get your home tested for this. If presence of this agent is detected in your home, you must take remedial measures immediately.

Guard against carcinogenic substances

Avoiding exposure to known cancer-causing agents, in the workplace and elsewhere. Always take precautions to protect yourself from exposure to toxic chemicals at work. Wear a face mask for protection always if you work in a factory or industry where there may be presence of carcinogenic agents in the air. This will also bring down your risk factor.

Eat a healthy diet

A healthy diet will boost your immune system and help your body fight against diseases and infections. So always eat nutritious foods. Include a lot of fresh fruits and veggies to your diet. Ensure that you have foods that contain all the essential nutrients that you need on a daily basis. Beta carotene is one nutrient that can bring down your risk. But go for food sources and not supplements. But avoid large doses of vitamins in pill form as they may be harmful.

Exercise regularly

Regular exercise also helps. Try to take time out for exercises at least 5 days a week. Start slow and gradually build up momentum. If going to a gym is a problem, just go a hour-long brisk walk every day. Yoga can help too. Or exercise at home. If you have a fit body, you will keep most diseases away. This goes for lung cancer too.