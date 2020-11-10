If your back pain last for more than three weeks, consult a doctor. @Shutterstock

Lung cancer, also known as lung carcinoma, is one of the most common cancers in the world, accounting for almost 25% of all cancer deaths. It is estimated that lung cancer causes more deaths than colon, breast, and prostate cancers combined. Usually lung cancer doesn’t show any abnormal signs until it has spread to other parts of the body. As the lungs have a few nerve endings, large tumours grow silently without showing any symptoms. This make it difficult to be diagnosed early. Therefore, most lung cancers don’t cause symptoms until the disease has advanced. If you’re suffering from unexplained back pain, it could be a sign that lung cancer has spread to the spine. Also Read - Ankylosing spondylitis can be the reason behind your morning back pain

Back pain and lung cancer: What’s the connection?

When lung cancer spreads to the spine, it creates pressure on the backbone and spinal cord, causing pain in the neck or back. Your back or neck may feel numb, weak, or stiff. The pain may spread to the arms, buttocks, or legs. In addition, cord compression may also lead to sudden weakness of a limb. Also Read - World Lung Cancer Day 2020: Can diabetes increase your risk of this condition?

However, not every back pain indicates lung cancer. Any kind of spine injury or inflammation can cause back pain too. But if your back pain last for more than three weeks, consult a doctor. If the pain occurs even without any activity, and worsens while lying on bed, taking a deep breath or at night, it points towards lung cancer. Also Read - World Lung Cancer Day 2020: 5 tips to reduce your risk of this condition

Along with back pain, common lung cancer symptoms include:

persistent cough

shortness of breath

constant chest pain

unintentional weight loss

chronic fatigue

coughing up of blood

Loss of appetite

If you experience back pain along with any of these signs and symptoms, see a doctor immediately.

What Causes Lung Cancer?

Smoking tobacco is the leading cause of lung cancer. In fact, about 80% of lung cancer deaths are caused by smoking. However, many people who have never smoked at all are also suffering from lung cancer. Among non-smokers, lung cancer may be caused by exposure to radon, secondhand smoke, air pollution, or other factors.

Scientists have also linked inherited DNA mutations (changes) to increased risk of developing certain cancers, including lung cancers.

Radiation therapy for other cancers may also increase risk for lung cancer, particularly in smokers.

It is also estimated that worldwide about 5% of all deaths from lung cancer may be due to outdoor air pollution. This risk is, however, far less than the risk caused by smoking

What Can you Do to prevent Risk of Lung Cancer?

There’s no way to prevent lung cancer completely, but you can reduce your risk if you:

Don’t smoke or stop smoking.

Avoid secondhand smoke.

Avoid carcinogens at work.

Eat a healthy diet

Exercise regularly

Catching lung cancer or any other cancers early means patients have more treatment options and a far greater chance of survival. So, if you suspect you have any symptoms related to lung cancer, see a doctor ASAP.