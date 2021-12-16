Proper Functioning Of Lungs Essential For Well Being; Look Out These Symptoms

Is that constant coughing affecting your daily life? Did you skip your important meeting owing to chest pain? Have breathlessness for no reason? Then, you need to consult a doctor right away as it can indicate lung cancer. In the below article, we help you to understand lung cancer in a better way. Don't forget to read it, and seek timely treatment.

Proper functioning of the lungs is essential for your overall well-being. The lungs are located in the chest behind the rib cage and are an important part of the respiratory system, a group of organs and tissues that work together to help one breathe. Thus, the lungs supply oxygen to the entire body via the bloodstream. Not only this, the lungs aid in regulating the acidity in the body. Certain factors such as smoking, passive smoking, pollution, and family history can take a toll on the lungs, and one may suffer from lung cancer.

Here, we tell you about lung cancer, its symptoms, and its treatment

Symptoms of lung cancer

Constant coughing, coughing up blood, unintentional weight loss, chest pain, a headache, breathing issues, bronchitis, pneumonia, loss of appetite, bone pain, and hoarseness can lead to lung cancer. You will notice the symptoms when your cancer is in an advanced stage.

Lung cancer stages

During stage 1, cancer is detected in the lungs but will not spread to other body parts. The treatment during the early stages can reduce morbidity and mortality rates in the patients. Talking about the 2nd stage, cancer will be there in the lungs including the lymph nodes. In stage 3, there will be cancer in the lungs and lymph nodes in the middle of your chest. In stage 4, cancer will spread to both the lungs and even other organs of the body. Your doctor will also let you know about the stage and size of the tumour. In case you have any doubts, get them clarified by the doctor.

Diagnosis

Diagnosis of lung cancer can be done via an x-ray or CT scan. Moreover, a lung function test (spirometry) will help the doctor to measure how much air the lungs can hold and how quickly the lungs can be filled with air and then emptied.

What is the treatment for lung cancer?

After you are diagnosed with lung cancer, your doctor will ask you to go for surgery. The cancerous lung tissues will be removed and then you will also be suggested to undergo chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Nowadays, targeted therapy is also widely given to a majority number of patients. An expert will use specific drugs to block the uncontrollable growth and spreading of the cancer cells. Another option is immunotherapy wherein the medicines are used to help one's own immune system to recognize and destroy cancer cells in an effective manner. Remember, you need to only take medication prescribed by the doctor. Do not use any medicine without the doctor's knowledge.

This is how you can keep lung cancer away:

Smoking tends to lower blood pressure and even heart rate. So, bid adieu to smoke and alcohol in order to enhance lung function. Try smoking cessation therapy after consulting the doctor

Opt for vegetables, legumes, and fruits that consist of fibre

Stay physically active by opting for various activities like walking, swimming, cycling, yoga, jogging, and Pilates. Also, do breathing exercises after consulting an expert

Go for regular lung cancer screening if you have a brief history of respiratory infections

(With inputs from Padmshri Dr Ramakant Deshpande, Oncosurgeon & Chairman of ACI Cumballa Hill Hospital)