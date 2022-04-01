Now Available In India! Cone Beam CT Guided Lung Biopsy For Early Diagnosis Of Lung Cancer

This state-of-art technology will help pulmonologists to diagnose lung cancer in the very early stages, allowing patients get an early surgical resection.

Lung cancer is one of the prominent causes of cancer death worldwide is. Unfortunately, more than 60 per cent of lung cancer patients are diagnosed at the last stage, reducing their odds of survival. Cone Beam CT Guided Lung biopsy - The Gold Standard for Diagnosing Lung nodules can help overcome this problem.

This state-of-art technology will help pulmonologists to diagnose lung cancer in the very early stages allowing patients to get an early surgical resection. And the good news is this state-of-art technology is now available in India.

For the first time in the country, Cone Beam CT Guided Lung biopsy was introduced and performed at the Interventional Pulmonology Division of Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad.

How Cone Beam CT works

Developed by Philips, Cone Beam CT Guided Lung biopsy is a revolutionary real-time 3D imaging platform that addresses the need for earlier precision diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment. It is an all-in-one platform that enables doctors to perform a biopsy, ablation, marking of lesions, and/or thoracic surgery procedures in the same room, allowing patients to be both diagnosed and treated.

Because it can locate and characterize small-sized lesions, the doctors believe that use of this technology could significantly enhance future lung cancer care.

First in India

Senior interventional Pulmonologist Dr. Hari Kishan Gonuguntla and team at Yashoda Hospitals performed the first case using this technology in the country.

Speaking about the technology, Dr. Gonuguntla said, "Cone Beam CT guided lung biopsies can detect early lung cancers makin g patients potential candidates for surgical resection thus improving the overall survival. The Philips lung suite also helps in the ablation of small lung cancer nodules making diagnosis and treatment possible in a single setting."

"CBCT is the gold standard for augmented fluoroscopy and tool confirmation during biopsies. This is the first time the procedure was done in India, helping a 30-year-old patient from Malta save her lung from surgical resection, as the biopsy reports showed the nodule was not malignant," he added.