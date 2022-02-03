Lung Cancer On The Rise Among Non-Smoking Women; Air Pollution At The Center Of The Increased Incidences

Even though lung cancer affects more men, the cases have been on the rise among women in the past few decades. Read on to know why lung cancer cases are increasing among women.

In western countries, where the rise in lung cancer among women is solely attributed to a greater number of women taking up smoking, Indian women are affected by environmental pollution. Due to the proximity, air pollution generated within the homes is more dangerous and harmful in comparison to outdoor air pollution. Inefficient cooking fuels such as wood and kerosene produce huge volumes of microscopic soot particles that can penetrate deep into the lungs and destroy the alveoli over time, leading to lung cancer.

Lung Cancer Incidences On An Increase Among Women

"Although the incidence of lung cancer is much higher in men there has been a sharper increase in the incidence of lung cancer among women in last 20 years, although the majority of women were non smokers.

Creating awareness among the Indian women in tier 2 & 3 cities about the hazards of household pollution and poor ventilation becomes of prime importance. We must raise public awareness about both indoor and outdoor pollution. To combat indoor pollution, more knowledge of the dangers of poorly ventilated homes and kitchens, as well as the substitution of chulha cooking with LPG gas, is required, particularly in Tier II and III regions.

In highly polluted cities like Delhi NCR, outdoor and indoor pollution both seem to be contributory factors for spike in lung cancer among women," said Dr Anil Kumar Anand, Senior Director & HOD, Radiation Oncology, Fortis memorial research institute, Gurugram.

Need To Raise Awareness In Indian Households About Lung Cancer

Lung cancer, one of the deadliest cancers on the planet, is responsible for the greatest number of deaths each year. Lung cancer was the largest cause of cancer-related mortality in 2018, with 2.09 million fatalities, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). This is because it is usually identified in advanced stages. In the early stages, the symptoms are generally indistinguishable, and individuals frequently misdiagnose them as seasonal issues.

According to WHO, 4.3 million people a year in India, die from exposure to household air pollution, which is among the highest in the world. Not to forget that in India, over 30 crore people use the traditional stoves or open fires to cook or heat their homes with solid fuels (coal, wood, charcoal, crop waste).

Such inefficient techniques result in high levels of household pollution, which includes pollutants such as fine particles and carbon monoxide, both of which can cause a variety of health problems. On average, the internal air pollution in Indian rural homes exceeds the WHO norms by 20 times. Poor ventilation especially in rural India, the smoke and ambient air in households exceed the acceptable levels of fine particles by at least 100-fold. 80% of the exposure is prevalent among women and young children in the family.

While both men and women can be affected by these factors, what makes it more dangerous for women because they spend much more time indoors. Due to lack of awareness and reluctance to visit a doctor, lung cancer is detected late. As a result, it is critical for women to understand how they are exposed to such diseases.

