Lung Cancer Day: Why India Should Focus On Prevention And Home Care?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- MY MONEY
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
-
World Lung Cancer Day 2023: Lung cancer casts a long shadow over India's health landscape, claiming more lives than any other form. As per data, lung cancer accounts for all cancer cases and related deaths in India. While these numbers are lower than the global average, the incidence of lung cancer is rising at an astonishing pace, and the number of patients might grow by up to 7 times by the end of 2025 itself. As we approach World Lung Cancer Day, we must look deeply at the current scenario and address this growing epidemic comprehensively. Dr Vishal Sehgal, President of Portea Medical, emphasised prevention and home-based care, two of India's most essential components in the fight against lung cancer.
Several causes are driving the alarming prevalence of lung cancer in India. Smoking, consumption of tobacco, indoor and outdoor air pollution, and passive smoking (adenocarcinoma) are the leading causes of the disease. Another major cause is misdiagnosis, as the similarity of symptoms in many cases leads to the condition being wrongly diagnosed as pulmonary tuberculosis. What makes the matter worse is that the detection is usually very late (Stage 3 and Stage 4), and more than half of the people diagnosed with lung cancer are unlikely to survive.
As we address the menace of lung cancer, prevention should take precedence as a powerful weapon. It is the most economical and empowering form of cancer care as it ensures the quality of life, keeping productivity intact. The critical preventive measures include the following.
The battle against lung cancer can't be fought without the integration of home healthcare. Home-based care serves as a beacon of compassionate and personalized support, especially for patients undergoing chemotherapy and grappling with the challenging symptoms of the disease. With advanced technologies, it is now possible for home healthcare providers to offer integrated care within the home environment, easing the burden and improving the quality of life for the patients in the process.
Combating lung cancer is of utmost importance, and the future offers a lot of hope and promise. Developments of advanced medical technologies and devices, such as the groundbreaking AIIMS "e-nose," present a potential game-changer opportunity for early detection with exceptional accuracy. It is an innovative device with an inbuilt algorithm to detect the patterns of the volatile organic compounds exhaled by people. VOCs are usually alkanes and benzenes-type chemicals found in human breath, but the composition of the chemicals varies from one person to another and from disease to disease. By identifying the pattern for lung cancer, the device can detect the disease by simply running the exhaled breath through the multiple sensors that it has to measure the VOCs. This kind of innovation opens doors for early detection and practical as well as timely interventions, significantly elevating the prospects of improved patient outcomes. Further, emerging options such as targeted therapies, immunotherapy, and gene therapy are highly promising in defeating lung cancer. These can revolutionize cancer care, offering personalized and tailored patient therapeutic approaches.
As we unite on World Lung Cancer Day, we must stand firm in our commitment to prevent this disease and enhance home care for those affected. By empowering individuals to proactively take steps toward prevention and building a supportive home care environment with innovations and advancements in care, we can create a healthier, lung-cancer-free India!
Follow us on
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You
Thanks for update subscribe information