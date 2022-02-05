Lung Cancer Can Cause Superior Vena Cava Syndrome: A Case Study

The patient, Anant Bichewar.

Superior vena cava syndrome occurs when there is blockage in the vein that drains blood away from the head, neck, arms, upper chest into the heart.

Superior vena cava (SVC) syndrome is more common in people who have lung cancer or cancer that spreads to the chest. The SVC is a large vein in the upper body that drains blood away from the head, neck, arms, and upper chest and into the heart. A tumour in the chest or cancer that spreads to the chest can block the vein.

The most common symptoms of SVCS include breathlessness, swelling of your face, neck, upper body, and arms, and coughing. Difficulty speaking, trouble swallowing, chest pain, coughing up blood, and a hoarse voice are other less common symptoms of superior vena cava syndrome. Seek immediate medical help if you notice any of these symptoms.

Man with end-stage lung cancer develops SVC syndrome

A team of doctors at the Asian Cancer Institute, Mumbai successfully treated a 64-year-old patient with stage-4 lung cancer who had developed superior vena cava (SVC) syndrome due to a tumour in the right side of his lung. He exhibited symptoms like facial swelling and breathlessness, and throat blockage. He was treated with angioplasty, stenting, and pre-emptive targeted therapy to reduce the size of the tumour.

The team was headed by Dr. Suhas Aagre, Consultant Medical Oncologist and Hemato-Oncologist at Asian Cancer Institute along with Dr.Mubarakunnisa Tonse Consultant Medical Oncologist and Dr.Ashank Bansal, Consultant Neuro and Vascular Interventional Radiologist.

The patient, Anant Bichewar, a resident of Nanded, Maharashtra was jolted out of his usual routine due to sudden facial puffiness. Initially, he dismissed this symptom thinking that it may be due to lack of sleep. However, his health deteriorated further, and he felt breathless and lost oodles of weight. Soon, the patient found it difficult to do his daily chores with ease, he would get breathless after walking, and was unable to eat.

After visiting various hospitals, he was finally brought to the Asian Cancer Institute, where he was diagnosed with stage-4 lung cancer that had also led to superior vena cava (SVC) syndrome.

Dr Aagre said, "The patient came in an emergency with symptoms such as facial swelling, breathing difficulty with low oxygen saturation, and headache. A PET-CT scan showed a tumour in the right upper lobe of the lung with bulky mediastinal lymph nodes causing SVC syndrome along with bone metastasis suggestive of stage IV lung cancer."

Anant Bichewar mass comparison

Treatment of SVC syndrome in lung cancer patients

In view of this life-threatening situation, the doctors performed angioplasty and stenting involving superior vena cava on Bichewar.

"Even before the procedure, the patient was started on targeted therapy pre-emptively (Tab Erlotinib 150 mg once a day) considering his never smoker status. The patient showed excellent clinical improvement from the very next day. His follow CT scan showed a reduction in the size of lung mass and mediastinal nodes as well," Dr Aagre said.

Bichewar was discharged on January 12, 2022. He is now fit, breathing, and eating properly, Dr Aagre stated noting that "Not treating him at the right time could have led to the loss of life."

