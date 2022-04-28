Liver Cancer In Young Healthy People: Know How To Reduce Your Risk

Liver cancer is an increasing problem among young people who don't show any symptoms. Know the reasons why the disease often goes undiagnosed.

Cancer is usually considered a disease of old age. Liver cancers, in particular, have been known to develop mainly in patients with livers already damaged by alcohol or viral infections. Hence, most international and national guidelines recommend periodic screening, the term used for doing regular tests to diagnose tumours in asymptomatic patients, only for high-risk populations. Screening helps in detecting early tumours and as in any other cancer, earlier detection of liver tumours means smaller, less advanced tumours which are more amenable to curative treatments. However, in recent years there has been a notable increase in the incidence of hepatocellular carcinoma- the most common kind of liver cancer across the world. One reason for this rise is the increase in fatty liver disease in the community.

Fatty Liver Disease, Metabolic Syndrome Elevates Liver Cancer Risk

Fatty liver disease usually co-exists along with overweight/obesity, diabetes, and/or hypertension- a combination called the Metabolic syndrome. While metabolic syndrome was first recognised in Western countries, it is increasingly being diagnosed in India. India is now considered a Diabetes hotspot, with over 73 million patients, and one in two individuals unaware that they have the disease. While increasing Westernisation of dietary habits and sedentary lifestyles are playing an important role, the rice-based carbohydrate-rich diet in South Indian households is also responsible for the higher incidence of diabetes and fatty liver in South Indians.

In fact, we are seeing many instances of apparently healthy young men with normal weight diagnosed with fatty liver disease. The COVID pandemic has not helped matters as more adults stay/work at home with limited access to exercise. Fatty liver is a complex condition, which if left untreated at an early stage can cause continuous injury to the liver cells by accumulating fat, leading to progressive liver damage and cirrhosis with its complications. The problem is that due to the phenomenal ability of the liver to regenerate, the patient does not have any symptoms and will feel completely well until the liver cannot cope anymore- and the damage has become irreversible.

This brings us to the problem of liver cancer in these individuals. As mentioned above, liver cancers usually develop in patients who already have irreversible liver damage. However, liver tumours can develop due to fatty liver disease through different biological pathways, at a much earlier stage. So, we are now seeing patients who are incidentally found to have a liver tumour on the background of fatty liver disease at their first presentation itself. These patients are younger, usually in their late forties and fifties. Being otherwise well and active, there is a tendency to disregard minor symptoms they develop- and liver tumours are notorious for having little or no symptoms during their early stages.

How To Reduce Liver Cancer Risk?

So what can we all do about it? The first step is to recognise the link between our dietary and lifestyle habits and fatty liver. Individuals should recognise risk factors for fatty liver disease such as being overweight, diabetes, and hypertension. Regular screening for the fatty liver with a simple ultrasound will help diagnose this. The second step is to take measures to reverse fatty liver. Currently, there are no widely accepted, safe medications to treat fatty liver. The primary treatment is weight reduction with a combination of reduced calorie intake and regular exercise. Interestingly, these measures have been shown to benefit all aspects of metabolic syndrome- be it fatty liver, diabetes, or hypertension.

In addition, individuals diagnosed with fatty liver should be under regular consultation to monitor the progression or improvement in the fatty liver and pick up any liver tumours at an early stage. Liver tumours picked up at an early stage in a fatty liver can be safely removed by surgery and do not need extensive procedures such as liver transplantation which becomes necessary when the background liver is also damaged.

So the key is to be aware of fatty liver disease and recognise it as a problem that can be completely corrected by lifestyle modifications and regular follow-ups will help in picking up liver tumours in fatty liver disease at a potentially curative stage.

(The article is contributed by Dr Mettu Srinivas Reddy, Director, Institute of Liver Disease and Transplantation, Gleneagles Global Health City)

