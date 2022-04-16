Einstein Researchers Explain Why Some Smokers Get Lung Cancer, And Others Don't

Not all smokers develop lung cancer. Einstein researchers have found a new way to identify smokers who at higher risk for lung cancer.

Cigarette smoking is considered the leading risk factor for lung cancer, which is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide. About 80 per cent of lung cancer deaths are attributed to smoking. But a new study by scientists at Albert Einstein College of Medicine suggested that only a minority of smokers develop the disease. They have also explained why smokers face an increased risk for lung cancer.

In an article published online in Nature Genetics, the researchers suggested that some smokers may have robust mechanisms that protect them from lung cancer by limiting cell mutations. They believe that these findings could help identify those smokers who are at higher risk for lung cancer, allowing them to monitor their health.

Smoking and lung cancer: What is the connection?

Doctors believe that cigarette smoke contains many cancer-causing substances (carcinogens), which can cause damage to the cells that line the lungs. Over time, this causes cells to act abnormally and eventually leading to the develop of lung cancer.

The authors of the new study pointed out while smoking is thought to trigger DNA mutations in normal lung cells, this has never been proven before their study since there was no way to accurately quantify mutations in normal cells.

In this study, the researchers used a new sequencing technique called single-cell multiple displacement amplification (SCMDA), which reduces sequencing errors. They then compared the mutational landscape of normal lung epithelial cells (i.e., cells lining the lung) from never-smokers and smokers.

The researchers said that these lung cells can accumulate mutations with both age and smoking. They found mutations accumulated in the lung cells of non-smokers as they age, but significantly more mutations were found in the lung cells of the smokers.

As previously hypothesized, this study confirms that smoking increases lung cancer risk by increasing the frequency of mutations and why less non-smokers get lung cancer, said Simon Spivack, a co-senior author of the study, professor of medicine, of epidemiology & population health, and of genetics at Einstein.

Not all smokers develop lung cancer: Here's why

According to Spivack, 10 per cent to 20 per cent of lifelong smokers get lung cancer.

So, why most smokers don't get lung cancer? Spivack said that some people may have very proficient systems for repairing DNA damage or detoxifying cigarette smoke.

In the study too, they found that the heaviest smokers did not have the highest mutation burden.

"Our data suggest that these individuals may have survived for so long in spite of their heavy smoking because they managed to suppress further mutation accumulation. This leveling off of mutations could stem from these people having very proficient systems for repairing DNA damage or detoxifying cigarette smoke," said Dr. Spivack, as quoted by Science Daily.

The researchers believe that their findings could offer a new way to assess one's risk for lung cancer.