We are all in the middle of an ongoing pandemic with COVID 19 infection. It mainly causes infection in the lungs (viral pneumonia). Severity may be mild to severe, depending on the several factors such as the age of the patient, pre-existing diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer or any other illness which may compromise the immunity of the patient. Also Read - 1st week crucial for COVID-19 patients after leaving hospital: Post-recovery tips for you

Also Read - Sputnik V: Coronavirus vaccine shows 91.4% efficacy in the third interim analysis

When we talk about cancer patients, they are more susceptible to COVID-19. It could be because of an active cancer in the body, or taking active chemotherapy or radiation for any cancer. There is so much that is left unknown, particularly with regard to recovery, immunization, transmission, and links with other existing conditions as data and research on this infection are still fairly new. There is a lack of formal study between coronavirus and lung cancer, but studies or observations done till now can throw some light on this. Also Read - This smart ring can tell you're developing COVID-19 even before symptoms manifest

Are Lung Cancer Patients Are Always At More Risk Of Getting Infection And Complications?

Lung cancer occurs more commonly in the elderly population. These group also have many pre-existing diseases such as diabetes, or heart disease. Lung cancer damages the lung and decreases lung capacity. Moreover, when these patients take chemotherapy, it further compromises their immunity.

Because of all these factors, when these patients acquire COVID infection, lung complication is more rather than lung cancer itself. In other cancers, when the lung is not involved, lung-related complications may be less but chances of acquiring infection may be similar as these patients are also immunocompromised.

Is It Difficult To Diagnose Coronavirus In Lung Cancer Patients?

Yes, it is, because many of the symptoms are the same, such as cough and shortness of breath. Fever may or may not be there. So, lung cancer patients and their caregivers should be aware of getting evaluated for any fever, persistent or new cough, or worsening breathing difficulty.

Treatment Of Covid-19 Infection In Lung Cancer Patients Is Different?

No. Treatment of this infection is similar to any other patient without cancer. The only difference is that treating doctor will be more careful and look out for lung-related complications. Hospitalisation is needed even if it is a mild infection, rather than home isolation.

Oncologist Treat Lung Cancer Differently To Avoid Covid Infection?

Yes, modification of treatment is recommended worldwide, not only for lung cancer but for other cancers as well.

There is no guarantee that you will not be infected, but the treatment will make the patient’s immunity less comprised.

These modifications include – avoiding or postponing the radiation treatment as it may further damage the lung, use of biological therapy or using immunotherapy. Reducing the dose of chemotherapy or giving a single drug rather than two or more drugs and increasing the frequency between chemotherapy cycles is also done as per presently established global guidelines.

During Active COVID Infection, Treatment Should Stop?

Yes, any active treatment including chemotherapy is avoided during an active Covid infection. Treatment for lung cancer should start when the patient has recovered completely without any complication, inflammatory markers have normalized, repeat throat swab test for Covid is negative and or patient has developed IgG antibodies in the blood. This may take around 3 to 4 weeks.

Lung cancer patients should follow Universal precautions such as social distancing, isolation, hand hygiene, wearing masks, avoiding crowded place or hot zone of infection in their locality like any other general population. They can limit their hospital visits by teleconsultation or video consultation for minor health problems. Follow their treating doctors’ advice as and when required. Smoking should be avoided as it may reduce the effectiveness of lung cancer treatment and increase the risk of acquiring the infection.

Contributed by Dr Sreenivas B J, Senior Consultant – Department of Medical Oncology, HCG Cancer Hospital Bangalore