We are all in the middle of an ongoing pandemic with COVID 19 infection. It mainly causes infection in the lungs (viral pneumonia). Severity may be mild to severe depending on the several factors such as the age of the patient pre-existing diseases such as diabetes heart disease cancer or any other illness which may compromise the immunity of the patient. When we talk about cancer patients they are more susceptible to COVID-19. It could be because of an active cancer in the body or taking active chemotherapy or radiation for any cancer. There is so much that is left