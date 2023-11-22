Comprehensive Care: A Look At Multidisciplinary Approaches To Lung Cancer Treatment

Lung cancer mortality is reduced when cases are detected and treated early.

Seamless coordination between oncologists, surgeons, and other specialists ensures personalized care.

Lung Cancer Awareness Month 2023: The complexity of lung cancer necessitates a multifaceted and collaborative approach to treatment. Dr. Deepak Koppaka, Consultant - Medical Oncology, CARE Hospitals, HITEC City, Hyderabad,shares that in recent years, a shift towards multidisciplinary care has gained momentum, recognizing the importance of combining various medical specialities with lung cancer.

Benefits Of Multidisciplinary Care

Holistic Assessment: Multidisciplinary teams conduct a comprehensive assessment of the patient's condition, considering not only the tumour type and stage but also the patient's overall health, lifestyle, and preferences. This holistic approach ensures that the treatment plan is tailored to the individual, optimizing outcomes and quality of life.

Timely Decision-Making: Treatment plans can be formulated more efficiently with all specialists involved in the decision-making process. This is crucial in lung cancer, where timely intervention can significantly impact prognosis. Multidisciplinary tumour boards, where cases are discussed collaboratively, facilitate prompt decision-making based on the latest evidence and guidelines.

Reduced Treatment Delays: Coordinated care among different specialities minimizes treatment delays when patients move between providers. This is particularly important in lung cancer, where rapid progression can limit treatment options.

Improved Communication: Multidisciplinary care enhances communication among healthcare professionals, reducing the risk of misunderstandings and ensuring everyone involved in the patient's care is on the same page. This seamless communication is essential for delivering optimal and synchronized care.

Enhanced Patient Experience: Multidisciplinary care offers patients a more streamlined and coordinated treatment experience. Patients have a single point of contact; usually a case manager or nurse navigator, who guides them through the treatment journey, addresses their concerns and facilitates communication between specialists.

Access to Clinical Trials: Multidisciplinary teams are often well-connected to research institutions and clinical trials. This opens up opportunities for eligible patients to participate in cutting-edge research and gain access to novel therapies that could improve outcomes.

Case Study: Personalized Multidisciplinary Care In Lung Cancer

To illustrate the impact of multidisciplinary care, we considered a patient diagnosed with stage III NSC. In a traditional approach, the patient might see a medical oncologist, then a radiation oncologist, and finally a thoracic surgeon, each assessing the case independently. In contrast, a multidisciplinary team would convene to collectively review the patient's diagnostic tests, imaging, and pathology results and discuss the most appropriate treatment plan. The team's recommendation would be based on a collaborative evaluation of the patient's overall health, tumour characteristics, and the latest clinical trial evidence. Seamless coordination between oncologists, surgeons, and other specialists ensures personalized care.