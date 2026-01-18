Lung Cancer Symptoms: 5 Warning Signs of a Malignant Lung Tumour You Shouldn’t Ignore

Lung Cancer Symptoms: In a recent data, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that deteriorating AQI levels and other major contributing factors in India has triggered a massive surge in lung cancer cases, with projections estimating a sharp increase in incidence over the coming years. According to research, India's lung cancer burden is expected to grow significantly by 2025, with thousands of new diagnoses annually and a troubling trend of more cases occurring among non-smokers especially in regions with high air pollution levels.

Now the question that arises is - what is triggering this lung cancer cases in India? Poor air quality and unhealthy lifestyle habits have come up as the major contributing factors. In this article, we understand this deadly disease, it's symptoms and what you can do in order to keep the lungs safe.

Lung Cancer Symptoms You Should Know

Lung cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide, largely because it is often diagnosed at an advanced stage. Here are some of the often ignored signs of lung cancer that one should know:

Persistent Cough

Many of us often ignored persistent cough, thinking it's only due to the shift in weather in condition. However, it's important to understand that persistent cough should never be ignored - it could indicate towards lung cancer. This cough can feel more rough, harsh and can be accompanied by pain in the throat. Patient with lung cancer cancer cough up blood or rust-coloured sputum.

Chest Pain or Discomfort

Not only a heart attack, a sudden chest pain can also indicates toward the onset of lung cancer. According to oncologist, lung cancer often worsens with deep breathing, coughing, or laughing. This pain may be dull, sharp, or constant and can sometimes spread to the shoulders or back. Make sure to never ignore this sign.

Shortness of Breath

Difficulty breathing is another key warning that says your lungs are in danger. Not able to breathe properly without any proper reason is concerning. As per oncologist, feeling breathless during everyday activities such as walking or climbing stairs may signal that a lung tumour is blocking airways or causing fluid buildup around the lungs.

Unexplained Weight Loss

Another warning sign of lung cancer is an unexplained weight loss. According to experts, one suffering from cancer often deals with acute loss of appetite that can lead to sudden drop in body weight.

Therefore, understand that sudden weight loss without changes in diet or exercise, along with constant fatigue, can be a sign that the body is fighting cancer.

Frequent Lung Infections

Repeated episodes of bronchitis or pneumonia may indicate an underlying lung problem. A tumour can weaken the immune response in the lungs or block air passages, making infections more common and harder to treat.

How To Keep The Lungs Safe?

In order to keep the lungs safe and protected, you need to follow these simple steps:

Wear proper mask before stepping out Practice simple breathing exercises to strengthen the lungs muscles. Add yoga asanas to your daily routine to keep the lungs safe and protected.

And, most importantly, do not ignore the above-mentioned signs and symptoms. Remember, early visit to a doctor can help in averting any unwanted situation.

