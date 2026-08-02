Lung cancer kills nearly 1.8 million people every year: CDC says 1 in 5 cases occur in never-smokers - top risk factors you shouldn't ignore

World Lung Cancer Day 2026: Lung cancer doesn't just affect smokers, studies have shown that air pollution, second-hand smoke and 5 other risk factors can also contribute to this. Read on to know all the risk factors linked with lung cancer.

CDC says 1 in 5 lung cancer cases occur in never-smokers: 7 risk factors you should never ignore

Lung cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide. What makes it particularly difficult to deal with is that it rarely announces itself early. By the time symptoms appear, the disease has often already progressed. Smoking is the most well-known risk factor, but it is far from the only one. Environmental pollutants, occupational exposures, second-hand smoke, and genetics all play a role, which means this is not a conversation that only smokers need to be having.

Lung Cancer Risk Factors People Should Not Ignore

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Rajesh Mistry, Senior Director (Group), Oncology, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, explained that tobacco remains the single biggest contributor. Cigarettes, bidis, cigars, and other forms of tobacco contain more than 250 chemicals known to cause cancer, and over time, these damage lung tissue in ways that significantly raise the risk of the disease.

Clinical data gathered over decades shows that the majority of lung cancer patients have a history of tobacco use. But many do not, and that number is worth sitting with. This is a reminder that lung cancer does not discriminate, and assuming it only affects smokers is a misconception that can cost lives.

CDC Says 1 in 5 Lung Cancer Cases Occur In Never-Smokers

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has pointed out that as many as one in five lung cancer cases occur in people who had never smoked or had smoked fewer than 100 cigarettes across their entire lifetime. That alone should be enough to shift how people think about who is actually at risk.

Second-hand smoke is one factor that does not get enough attention. People regularly exposed to tobacco smoke at home, at work, or in public spaces are inhaling many of the same harmful substances as the smoker. Over time, that exposure builds up and can raise the risk of lung cancer even in someone who has never touched a cigarette. For families living with a smoker, this is a particularly important point to understand.

Environmental and occupational exposures are increasingly being recognised as serious contributors too. Diesel exhaust, benzene, arsenic, silica, asbestos, and radon all contain carcinogens that can cause damage to lung tissue after prolonged contact. The risk a person carries depends on the intensity and duration of their exposure, as well as their individual genetic makeup.

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Predicting exactly who will develop the disease is not possible, but reducing exposure wherever there is a choice is always worth doing. Workers in industries involving mining, construction, or chemical manufacturing are among those who need to be especially mindful of this.

Early Symptoms of Lung Cancer You Should Never Ignore

Perhaps the most difficult thing about lung cancer is how quietly it develops. In the early stages, there are often no symptoms at all. When they do appear, they tend to include a persistent cough that does not clear up with routine treatment, chest pain, shortness of breath, coughing up blood or blood-stained sputum, and prolonged chest discomfort. None of these symptoms automatically mean lung cancer, and they can point to several other respiratory conditions. But they should never be brushed aside without investigation. When in doubt, getting checked is always the right call.

For people considered high-risk, particularly long-term smokers, routine screening is generally advised. For everyone else, the most important thing is to pay attention to symptoms that persist and to seek medical evaluation without delay. Treatment, when needed, depends on the type and stage of the disease and may involve surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, or a combination of these.

Avoiding tobacco in every form is the single most effective step a person can take to reduce their risk. Staying away from second-hand smoke and limiting contact with harmful environmental and occupational substances matters just as much. Because lung cancer so often develops without clear warning signs, knowing the risk factors and acting on persistent symptoms can make a real difference to how early it is caught and how well it can be treated.