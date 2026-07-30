Lung cancer explained: What really happens when cancerous cells begin growing inside the lungs

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Written By: Satata Karmakar | Updated : July 30, 2026 7:20 PM IST
Medically Verified By: Dr. Anil Kumar Dhar
Every breath we take is powered by a very important pair of organs - the lungs. They work around the clock, supplying oxygen to every cell in the body while removing carbon dioxide. But when abnormal cells begin multiplying uncontrollably inside the lungs, this life-sustaining process comes under threat. In medical terminology, this life-threatening condition is known as lung cancer, one of the world's deadliest forms of cancer.
What makes lung cancer particularly dangerous is that it often develops silently. In many cases, the disease progresses for months or even years before noticeable symptoms appear. By the time a persistent cough, chest pain, or difficulty breathing prompts someone to seek medical attention, the cancer may have already spread beyond the lungs.
In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Anil Kumar Dhar, Clinical Director and Head, Medical Oncology at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, explained that unlike earlier days, lung cancer is no longer a hopeless diagnosis. In recent times, medical advances have transformed the way it is detected and treated. On the occasion of World Lung Cancer Day, let us take a deep dive into how serious lung cancers can become when left unchecked and what warning signs that the body shows when the lungs are under attack from cancer cells.
Lung cancer is a severe health condition that occurs when cells within the lungs start multiplying uncontrollably due to genetic factors. Usually, healthy cells grow, divide, and die in an orderly cycle. But when the lung cells are invaded by cancer cells, the entire process gets disrupted. These uncontrollably growing cells continue multiplying, and eventually they lead to the formation of a mass that is known as a tumour.
However, it is important to note that not all tumours are cancerous. Here is a simple breakdown for better understanding: Tumours are of two types - benign (those which are not cancerous and remain localized). On the other hand, the other type of tomours which are malignant, can cause cancer. They are also capable of spreading fast to affect other organs -- a process known as "metastasis."
To understand the entire process of how these cancerour cells actually develops within the lungs cells, we need to dive deeper into the journey wherein a healthy lung cell turns slowly into a cancerous one. To begin with, this does not happen overnight. Studies have shown that it usually results from years of exposure to substances that damage DNA.
"Each time lung tissue is exposed to harmful chemicals particularly those found in tobacco smoke cells may suffer genetic mutations. Although the body repairs many of these damaged cells, repeated exposure increases the likelihood that some mutations remain. Eventually, certain mutations affect genes responsible for controlling cell growth. These altered cells begin dividing uncontrollably, evade the immune system, and continue multiplying until a tumor forms. Not every case of lung cancer is linked to smoking. Environmental pollution, occupational hazards, radiation exposure, inherited genetic mutations, and secondhand smoke can also contribute to the disease," said Dr Shankar.
Doctors classify lung cancer into two major categories based on how the cancer cells appear under a microscope.
Accounting for approximately 85% of all lung cancer cases, non-small cell lung cancer is the most common type. It generally grows more slowly and includes several subtypes, including adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and large cell carcinoma.
Small cell lung cancer is less common but far more aggressive. It tends to grow rapidly and spread throughout the body at an early stage. This type is strongly associated with heavy tobacco use and often requires immediate treatment using chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or immunotherapy.
While smoking remains the leading cause, lung cancer has multiple risk factors.
The most significant include:
Importantly, thousands of people who have never smoked are diagnosed with lung cancer every year, proving that smoking is not the only cause.
One of the greatest challenges with lung cancer is that early symptoms can resemble common respiratory illnesses. Warning signs may include:
As the disease progresses, symptoms may extend beyond the lungs. In severe cases, patients may experience bone pain, severe headaches, seizures, weakness, jaundice, or swollen lymph nodes if the cancer spreads to other organs.
Although anyone can develop lung cancer, certain groups face a significantly higher risk. Studies have shown that people over the age of 50, current smokers, former smokers, individuals exposed to harmful workplace chemicals, and those with a strong family history are at higher risk of developing this condition.
As discussed above, the best way to avert complications caused by lung cancer is a proper diagnosis. Here are some tests that can detect this life-threatening disease at its earlier stages:
Experts also note that a biopsy is one of the safest tests that can help diagnose the onset of cancer inside the body.
As the disease progresses, these are the major stages it crosses:
Now, the question is -- what are the treatment options available for lung cancer. Let us find out!
Lung cancer treatment depends on the cancer type, stage, genetic mutations, and the patient's overall health:
Although cancer is mostly genetic, studies have proven that certain lifestyle factors may also trigger this life-threatening condition. Here are some tips to stay safe:
Lung cancer remains one of the most serious health challenges worldwide, but it is no longer the inevitable death sentence it was once considered. Greater awareness, earlier diagnosis, and rapidly evolving treatments are transforming patient outcomes. Experts suggest that being aware of signs such as persistent respiratory issues and seeking timely medical evaluation can significantly help reduce the chances of developing severe symptoms of this life-threatening disease.
Disclaimer: The above article is intended solely for informational purposes and does not provide medical advice or alternatives. Always consult a doctor or an expert before making any changes in your diet after spotting abnormalities in your body. Stay alert, stay safe!
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