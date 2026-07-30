Lung cancer explained: What really happens when cancerous cells begin growing inside the lungs

World Lung Cancer Day 2026: This silent, yet dangerous, disease often goes unnoticed for years till the time the organ gets completely impaired due to the formation of the cancerous cells inside it. Read on to know how the body sends you signals right from day one.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Anil Kumar Dhar

What Is Lung Cancer? Doctors Explain How Cancer Develops Inside the Lungs

Every breath we take is powered by a very important pair of organs - the lungs. They work around the clock, supplying oxygen to every cell in the body while removing carbon dioxide. But when abnormal cells begin multiplying uncontrollably inside the lungs, this life-sustaining process comes under threat. In medical terminology, this life-threatening condition is known as lung cancer, one of the world's deadliest forms of cancer.

What makes lung cancer particularly dangerous is that it often develops silently. In many cases, the disease progresses for months or even years before noticeable symptoms appear. By the time a persistent cough, chest pain, or difficulty breathing prompts someone to seek medical attention, the cancer may have already spread beyond the lungs.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Anil Kumar Dhar, Clinical Director and Head, Medical Oncology at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, explained that unlike earlier days, lung cancer is no longer a hopeless diagnosis. In recent times, medical advances have transformed the way it is detected and treated. On the occasion of World Lung Cancer Day, let us take a deep dive into how serious lung cancers can become when left unchecked and what warning signs that the body shows when the lungs are under attack from cancer cells.

What Is Lung Cancer?

Lung cancer is a severe health condition that occurs when cells within the lungs start multiplying uncontrollably due to genetic factors. Usually, healthy cells grow, divide, and die in an orderly cycle. But when the lung cells are invaded by cancer cells, the entire process gets disrupted. These uncontrollably growing cells continue multiplying, and eventually they lead to the formation of a mass that is known as a tumour.

However, it is important to note that not all tumours are cancerous. Here is a simple breakdown for better understanding: Tumours are of two types - benign (those which are not cancerous and remain localized). On the other hand, the other type of tomours which are malignant, can cause cancer. They are also capable of spreading fast to affect other organs -- a process known as "metastasis."

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How Does Lung Cancer Develop?

To understand the entire process of how these cancerour cells actually develops within the lungs cells, we need to dive deeper into the journey wherein a healthy lung cell turns slowly into a cancerous one. To begin with, this does not happen overnight. Studies have shown that it usually results from years of exposure to substances that damage DNA.

"Each time lung tissue is exposed to harmful chemicals particularly those found in tobacco smoke cells may suffer genetic mutations. Although the body repairs many of these damaged cells, repeated exposure increases the likelihood that some mutations remain. Eventually, certain mutations affect genes responsible for controlling cell growth. These altered cells begin dividing uncontrollably, evade the immune system, and continue multiplying until a tumor forms. Not every case of lung cancer is linked to smoking. Environmental pollution, occupational hazards, radiation exposure, inherited genetic mutations, and secondhand smoke can also contribute to the disease," said Dr Shankar.

The Two Main Types of Lung Cancer

Doctors classify lung cancer into two major categories based on how the cancer cells appear under a microscope.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Accounting for approximately 85% of all lung cancer cases, non-small cell lung cancer is the most common type. It generally grows more slowly and includes several subtypes, including adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and large cell carcinoma.

Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC)

Small cell lung cancer is less common but far more aggressive. It tends to grow rapidly and spread throughout the body at an early stage. This type is strongly associated with heavy tobacco use and often requires immediate treatment using chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or immunotherapy.

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What Causes Lung Cancer?

While smoking remains the leading cause, lung cancer has multiple risk factors.

The most significant include:

Cigarette, cigar, and pipe smoking Exposure to secondhand smoke Radon gas accumulation in homes Air pollution Occupational exposure to asbestos, arsenic, silica, diesel exhaust, and other industrial chemicals Previous radiation therapy to the chest Family history of lung cancer Certain inherited genetic mutations

Importantly, thousands of people who have never smoked are diagnosed with lung cancer every year, proving that smoking is not the only cause.

Early Symptoms That Should Never Be Ignored

One of the greatest challenges with lung cancer is that early symptoms can resemble common respiratory illnesses. Warning signs may include:

A cough that persists for several weeks Coughing up blood Shortness of breath Chest pain that worsens during deep breathing or coughing Persistent wheezing Frequent chest infections Hoarseness Unexplained fatigue Loss of appetite Sudden, unexplained weight loss

As the disease progresses, symptoms may extend beyond the lungs. In severe cases, patients may experience bone pain, severe headaches, seizures, weakness, jaundice, or swollen lymph nodes if the cancer spreads to other organs.

Who Is Most at Risk?

Although anyone can develop lung cancer, certain groups face a significantly higher risk. Studies have shown that people over the age of 50, current smokers, former smokers, individuals exposed to harmful workplace chemicals, and those with a strong family history are at higher risk of developing this condition.

How Is Lung Cancer Diagnosed?

As discussed above, the best way to avert complications caused by lung cancer is a proper diagnosis. Here are some tests that can detect this life-threatening disease at its earlier stages:

Chest X-ray Low-dose CT scan PET scan MRI for suspected spread Bronchoscopy Needle biopsy Molecular and genetic testing

Experts also note that a biopsy is one of the safest tests that can help diagnose the onset of cancer inside the body.

Understanding the Stages of Lung Cancer

As the disease progresses, these are the major stages it crosses:

Stage I: At this stage cancer remains confined to the lungs. Treatment started in this stage has higher chances of survival is at its highest.

At this stage cancer remains confined to the lungs. Treatment started in this stage has higher chances of survival is at its highest. Stage II: At this stage, the tumor usually grows larger in size or has spread to nearby lymph nodes. Chances of survival at this stage is lower than stage I.

At this stage, the tumor usually grows larger in size or has spread to nearby lymph nodes. Chances of survival at this stage is lower than stage I. Stage III: At this stage, cancer involves more extensive lymph nodes or nearby structures.

At this stage, cancer involves more extensive lymph nodes or nearby structures. Stage IV: The most dangerous of all. At this stage, cancer cells usually have spread to other distant organs such as the brain, liver, or bones.

Now, the question is -- what are the treatment options available for lung cancer. Let us find out!

Treatment Options Have Improved Dramatically

Lung cancer treatment depends on the cancer type, stage, genetic mutations, and the patient's overall health:

Surgery: The first option is surgery. Yes, you read that right! Surgeries can actually help you get rid of the cancerous cells. But there is a catch! A cancer surgery is only possible when it is detected early. During a cancer surgery, the doctor usually removes a small section of the lung (the affected part). In rare cases, the doctors also remove the entire organ. Radiation Therapy: The next one in line is radiation therapy. No, it is not chemotherapy. In this one, high-energy radiations are being used to destroy the cancer cells. Chemotherapy: This is one of the most commonly heard treatments for cancers. In chemotherapy, doctors use powerful drugs that travel throughout the body to kill rapidly dividing cancer cells. Targeted Therapy: The next one is targeted therapy. Here, doctors only use radiation or medication (drugs) targeting the particular affected area. Scientists have discovered that some lung cancers carry specific genetic mutations, such as EGFR, ALK, ROS1, and others.

Can Lung Cancer Be Prevented?

Although cancer is mostly genetic, studies have proven that certain lifestyle factors may also trigger this life-threatening condition. Here are some tips to stay safe:

Never smoking or quitting smoking Avoiding secondhand smoke Testing homes for radon gas Wearing protective equipment around hazardous workplace chemicals Maintaining healthy indoor air quality Exercising regularly Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables

Lung Cancer: What You Must Know After Diagnosis?

Lung cancer remains one of the most serious health challenges worldwide, but it is no longer the inevitable death sentence it was once considered. Greater awareness, earlier diagnosis, and rapidly evolving treatments are transforming patient outcomes. Experts suggest that being aware of signs such as persistent respiratory issues and seeking timely medical evaluation can significantly help reduce the chances of developing severe symptoms of this life-threatening disease.

Disclaimer: The above article is intended solely for informational purposes and does not provide medical advice or alternatives. Always consult a doctor or an expert before making any changes in your diet after spotting abnormalities in your body. Stay alert, stay safe!

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