Lung Cancer: Bloody Mucus And Other Common Signs Of Cancer In Your Cough That Indicates Emergency

If you are at risk of developing this condition, this article will tell you what common symptoms you can look out for to fight Lung Cancer. Remember, do not take the signs lightly.

Lung cancer is one of the most common and leading causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide. According to the statistics, In India, Lung cancer accounts for 5.9% of all cancers, this is mainly due to the rising pollution and smoking. Experts say, the best way to fight this condition is by starting treatment as early as possible, but the problem is that lung cancer is not easy to detect. The symptoms of this condition can be really hard to spot, and most of lung cancers do not even have any symptoms. However, one of the most common symptoms of lung cancer is coughing. Persistent coughing can be a warning sign of this 'silent killer'. So, if you are at risk of developing this condition, this article will tell you what common symptoms you can look out for to fight Lung Cancer. Remember, do not take the signs lightly.

What Causes Lung Cancer?

Lung cancer is mainly caused due to smoking. Vaping, smoking marijuana, cigarette, can lead to this condition. Apart from these, genes also play a very important role when it comes to developing Lung Cancer. Air pollution is also another risk factor for Lung Cancer.

Cough Can Be A Big Indicator

Your cough can say a lot about your lungs. Especially if you are slowly developing Lung Cancer. According to the experts, whenever germs or any kind of harmful objects get trapped in the body's airways, the first symptom of the body is coughing - that's the initial response. This is the same case for lung cancer, coughing can be a common, yet most important sign of this condition. How to understand if your cough is not due to the usual cold? When coughing is caused due to minor issues, it goes away on its own after a few days. The one which lingers for a longer time indicates something serious. Therefore persistent coughing can be due to lung cancer (it usually lingers for weeks and months).

Some Other Symptoms That Can Accompany Cough

Some of the other severe symptoms that can accompany a cough, when you are suffering from Lung Cancer are:

Bloody or rust-colored mucus or phlegm, Difficulty in breathing, Acute chest pain and Infections such as bronchitis or pneumonia that keeps recurring or do not go away