Lucid Dreaming: Can We Control Our Dreams?

In a lucid dream, a dreamer is aware that they are dreaming and hence they might explore their fears without hesitation, knowing that they are not real.

Dreams are often considered some default networking of the human brain. It is hard to remember them. Some we remember while others we might forget. Another thing about them is that they are usually out of the control of the dreamer. However, the human mind is full of surprises. Many people have experienced a dream where they could control the narrative of the dream. Experts have called them lucid dreams. Interestingly, these dreams can say a lot about the fine boundary between reality and our unconscious mind. Growing evidence is suggesting that lucid dreaming can exercise a therapeutic effect on our minds.

Lucid dreaming also happens during rapid eye movement (REM phase) where the dreamer might be conscious that they are dreaming. Some might also be able to control the narrative and force it to go in a certain direction. Hence, this kind of dreaming is an interesting research phenomenon for psychologists and scientists.

Can lucid dreaming be therapeutic?

As per a study by Brazilian scholars, around 77 per cent of participants experience lucid dreaming once in their lifetime. The degree to which the dreamer can control how the dream goes also vary from person to person. As per some experts, if one can practice lucid dreaming, then it could emerge as a cure for nightmares where people can control the outcome and can also prevent it from causing emotional distress. This kind of dreaming can also help people with phobias by providing them with natural exposure to their fears and helping them to overcome them subconsciously. As per reports, in a lucid dream, a dreamer is aware that they are dreaming and hence they might explore their fears without hesitation, knowing that they are not real.

Techniques for lucid dreaming

Researchers have identified some ways in which one can practice lucid dreaming. In other words, one can raise their consciousness in a dream. One technique could be reality testing. For instance, while in a lucid-type dream, one can try to pass their hand through a solid wall. If the hand passes through, it will make you conscious that you are dreaming. One can also intend to wake up after 5 to 6 hours of going into sleep. This will allow the person to plunge back into REM sleep again where most lucid dreams occur. One can also create subconscious affirmations that they will observe the dream that day. However, all these techniques might require some practice and consistency. As per some experts, lucid dreaming has given us a way to create some consciousness or awareness in a dream.