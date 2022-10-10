Lowering Blood Pressure To Controlling Blood Volume: Amazing Benefits of Low Sodium Diet

Low Sodium Diet: Check out the amazing benefits of having just the right amount of sodium in your diet.

Sodium is an important element that our body requires (in small and controlled amounts) in order to keep certain health problems at bay. The body needs some sodium to function properly. Reducing sodium intake lowers blood pressure in people with high and borderline high blood pressure. However, this is not it, a low intake of sodium in your diet can have more amazing benefits. In this article, we will look at some of these amazing health benefits of the low and controlled intake of Sodium include:

Helps maintain the right balance of fluids in your body Helps transmit nerve impulses Influences the contraction and relaxation of muscles

Apart from what we have listed above, here are some more benefits of a low-sodium diet:

Protects you from suffering kidney diseases Helps in building stronger bones Reduces risk of liver diseases Helps control diabetes Reduces risk of stomach cancer

The kidneys naturally balance the amount of sodium stored in your body for optimal health. But if for some reason your kidneys can't eliminate enough sodium, the sodium starts to build up in your blood. Because sodium attracts and holds water, blood volume increases, which makes your heart work harder and increases pressure in your arteries. Such diseases as congestive heart failure, cirrhosis and chronic kidney disease can make it hard for your kidneys to keep sodium levels balanced.

Sodium: Major Dietary Sources

You may think about what you can eat to maintain the right amount of sodium in the body. Here is a list of foods that contains sodium.

Processed and prepared foods: Some processed foods which contain sodium are bread, pasta, meat, cheese, etc. Natural sources: There are also some foods which contain sodium naturally. These foods are vegetables and dairy products.

Ways To Cut Down Extra Sodium Intake

Sodium is important, but only when consumed in the right proportion. Here are some ways in which you can control your sodium intake:

Add more fruits and fresh vegetables to your diet. Avoid consuming fast foods, or processed foods. Do not add salt to your food before eating.