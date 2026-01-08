Lower Back Pain Isn’t Always Slipped Disc: Doctor Reveals Hidden Causes Like Sacroiliac Joint Arthritis

Lower back pain isn't always a slipped disc. A spine doctor explains hidden causes like sacroiliac joint arthritis, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment options.

The most common explanation for lower back discomfort that extends into the leg is "slipped disc." Medical research consistently shows that several different disorders can mirror the same symptoms, even though a prolapsed or herniated disc is a prevalent cause. Since treatments vary greatly depending on the underlying issue, pinpointing the precise cause of pain is important.

What is Sacroiliac Joint Arthritis?

According to Dr Rahul Chaudhari, Consultant Spine Surgeon, Manipal Hospital, Baner, Pune, "Sacroiliac joint arthritis is a neglected cause of back and leg pain. Standing, walking, and lifting are made possible by the sacroiliac joint, which joins the lower spine to the pelvis. When someone walks or lifts heavy things with their legs, the sacroiliac joint is therefore heavily loaded. A person can experience low back/buttock pain and maybe radiating pain to their upper thigh and/or lower leg region if they have inflammation or degenerative changes related to this joint."

Viral Infections and Long-Term Sacroiliac Joint Pain

According to research, persons who have recovered from viral infections (such as chikungunya, dengue, or COVID-19) are more likely to experience sacroiliac joint pain. After healing from the original sickness, many people who report having contracted one of these viruses usually report enduring sacroiliac pain in the joints for many months to several years.

Hip and Patellar Diseases That Mimic Spine Pain

Another often overlooked cause of back pain is patellar diseases. Hip issues might show up as groin or back pain that is described as dull or deep. Patients with severe COVID-19 who had steroid treatment during that period have shown a notable rise in hip joint diseases. Hip joints have started to build new bone as blood supply to the area has diminished, resulting in arthritis and pain that can appear to be related to the spine.

Non-Spinal Causes of Persistent Lower Back Pain

The doctor explains that the underlying cause of back pain can involve more than just the spine or the bone-joint region. Kidney problems, particularly renal stones, are a major cause of back pain, which can result in a substantial amount of back pain that varies in intensity. For instance, in certain cases, back discomfort can develop before the onset or development of urinary symptoms. Gynaecological conditions such as ovarian cysts and pelvic problems can induce symptoms of persistent lower back pain in women, hence more research into their aetiology (cause) is necessary.

Importance of Accurate Diagnosis in Back Pain Management

Making the right diagnosis is a prerequisite for managing back pain. In general, conservative methods will work well for a large proportion of back pain diagnoses. Activity limitation, treatment approaches that target the injury site when appropriate, patient-directed anti-inflammatory medication, and lifestyle modifications are some of the conservative treatment options for back pain.

Conservative Treatment Options for Joint-Related Back Pain

Physical therapy, medicine, and guided injections under imaging investigations can help many people with sacroiliac joint arthritis. In the early phases of arthritis, hip joint discomfort may frequently be managed conservatively with medication, activity changes, or joint preservation.

When Surgery Becomes Necessary

Surgery may become necessary when the conservative treatment has not managed to relieve the back pain.Microdiscectomy Microdiscectomy or endoscopic discectomy is a minimally invasive cure usually utilised in cases when the patient has ruptured disc-induced nerve root compression causing back pain.A total hip replacement can also be required to ease the pain and stabilise the mobility in cases of severe arthritis and/or avascular necrosis of the hip.Minimally invasive sacroiliac joint fusion can also be a good relief in the case of persistent discomfort in the SI joint to appropriate individuals.

Clear Diagnosis Is Key to Effective Back Pain Treatment

The use of guesswork should never be used as a basis when treating back pain.However, effective treatment remains determined by an outstanding diagnosis, which is supported by a clinical examination and the appropriate imaging.By understanding that a slipped disc is not the only cause, patients with chronic back pain can be able to obtain instant treatment and better outcomes.