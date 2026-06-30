Low platelet count: Common causes of thrombocytopenia explained

A low platelet count can increase bleeding risk. Learn the common causes of thrombocytopenia, from infections and medications to autoimmune disorders and underlying health conditions.

Thrombocytopenia also known as low platelet count is a medical condition that occurs when the platelets in the blood fall below the normal range. Platelets are small blood cells that help blood clot and prevent bleeding when you are injured. According to WebMD a normal platelet count ranges between 150,000 and 450,000 platelets per microliter (mL) of blood. When the count decreases the risk of excessive bleeding and bruising increases.

The cause of low platelets can be due to various underlying health conditions, infections, medications and lifestyle factors. Here are some of the most typical causes.

Viral Infections

Some viruses can temporarily suppress the bone marrow where the platelets are produced. Medical conditions like dengue, hepatitis, Epstein-Barr virus infection, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and COVID-19 can reduce platelet count through decreased production or increased platelet destruction. One of the common causes of an acute drop in platelets is dengue.

Autoimmune disorders

In autoimmune diseases the body's immune system attacks healthy platelets which results in a decrease in platelets. Certain illnesses like immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis) can cause platelet destruction and raise the risk for bleeding.

Bone marrow disorders

Since platelets are made in bone marrow, disorders like leukemia, aplastic anemia, myelodysplastic syndrome or certain cancers may affect the bone marrow's ability to make enough blood cells.

Certain medications

Some prescription medicines may also reduce the number of platelets as a side effect. They include blood thinners like heparin which can cause a rare condition called heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT), anti-seizure medications, some antibiotics and chemotherapy medications. Remember not to discontinue medications without talking to your physician.

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Nutritional deficiencies

Without adequate amounts of vitamin B12, vitamin B9 and iron the body may not be able to make healthy blood cells including platelets. A balanced diet of foods that are high in fruits and vegetables, low in fat and rich in whole grain foods and fortified foods will help to promote normal blood cell production.

Excessive alcohol consumption

Chronic or excessive drinking can depress bone marrow activity and the production of platelets. Alcohol can also cause damage to the liver resulting in an enlarged spleen which can also remove platelets reducing their count in the circulation.

Increased spleen size and liver disease

Normally a small number of platelets reside in the spleen but in the event a medical condition or liver illness causes the spleen to grow trapping platelets more than usual. As a result the platelet count decreases in the blood leading to thrombocytopenia.

When to see a doctor?

It is important to note that early diagnosis is crucial for determining treatment for the underlying condition responsible for the low platelet count. You should seek medical care right away if you notice any of the following symptoms:

Easy or unexplained Bruising Bleeding from cuts Frequent nosebleeds Bleeding gums Blood in your urine or stool Tiny red or purple spot on your skin

Medical professionals state that if the underlying cause can be controlled then platelet counts are usually restored reducing the danger of complications from serious bleeding.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis, treatment, or concerns about your health.