Low On Good Cholesterol? Expert-Approved Ways To Raise HDL Levels

Appropriate levels of HDL cholesterol helps eradicate other types of cholesterol from the system. Here's how you can increase your 'good' cholesterol levels to keep diseases at bay.

High-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol is referred to as "good" cholesterol since it promotes the elimination of other kinds of cholesterol from the system. Increased HDL cholesterol levels are related to a decreased risk of cardiovascular disease. Cholesterol is a waxy compound found in all of the cells that serves various purposes, including facilitating the formation of the body's cells. It's connected to lipoproteins and travels through the system.

HDL collects extra cholesterol in the blood and transports it to the liver, where it is broken down and eliminated from the body. While the body requires a certain amount of cholesterol to function, having too much cholesterol in the bloodstream increases the risk of developing heart disease. People with naturally higher levels of HDL cholesterol are less likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke. HDL levels are frequently lower in patients with metabolic syndrome, a group of disorders that includes obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes. Aside from aiding weight loss, greater physical activity can reduce triglycerides, the most prevalent form of fat in the body, while improving HDL levels.

How To Manage Your Cholesterol Levels?

If the HDL level is too low, a lifestyle change can benefit and also help in the prevention of various ailments while inducing a feel-good factor. Below are some ways to boost the HDL cholesterol levels in the body:

Eat Healthily

Eat healthy fats instead of harmful fats to boost HDL levels. This includes minimizing saturated fats such as full-fat milk and cheese, high-fat meats such as sausage and bacon, and dishes cooked with butter, lard, and shortening.

Avoid Trans Fats

Trans fat may be found in some kinds of margarine, fried meals, and processed foods such as baked goods and should be avoided. Instead, consume unsaturated fats such as avocado, vegetable oils such as olive oil, and almonds. Sugar, in particular, should be avoided. Try to consume more naturally high-fibre foods, such as oatmeal and beans.

Include Olive Oil

The heart-healthy fat present in olives and olive oil helps reduce LDL cholesterol's inflammatory influence on the body. When cooking at low to moderate temperatures, use extra-virgin olive oil instead of other oils and fats, as extra-virgin olive oil degrades at high heat. Extra-virgin olive oil may also be used in salad dressings, sauces, and flavour items after they've been cooked.

Increase Fiber Intake

Whole grains, such as bran, oats, and brown or wild rice help decrease LDL and total cholesterol and raises HDL levels. This is because these meals include fibre, notably soluble fibre, which has been found to help decrease LDL cholesterol. Black beans, black-eyed peas, kidney beans, navy beans, lentils, and other legumes are also high in soluble fibre. Consuming high-fibre fruits such as prunes, apples, and pears can help decrease overall cholesterol levels.

Weight Loss

Losing weight can help increase HDL levels, especially if there is a lot of fat around the waist area. Aside from aiding weight loss, greater physical activity can reduce triglycerides, the most prevalent form of fat in the body, while improving HDL levels. When persons who are overweight or obese lose weight, their HDL cholesterol levels tend to rise.

Regular Exercise

Regular exercise can both boost HDL levels and reduce LDL levels. Even a 30-minute moderate to strenuous cardiovascular activity will help boost the HDL levels.

Avoid Smoking and Alcohol

It is advisable to quit smoking and gradually reduce exposure to secondhand smoking to help increase HDL levels in the body. Smoking reduces HDL levels and raises LDL and triglyceride levels. Alcohol in moderation consumption has been associated with greater levels of HDL cholesterol. Excessive alcohol consumption can lead to weight gain as well as increased blood pressure and lipid levels.

HDL levels are frequently lower in patients with metabolic syndrome, a group of disorders that includes obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes dietary adjustments and increased exercise levels can assist in achieving and maintaining a healthy weight. In some cases, losing extra weight help boost HDL cholesterol levels and reduce LDL cholesterol levels. Daily exercise is beneficial to general health and helps raise HDL levels in the body.

(Inputs by Pranay Jain, Founder & CEO, The Body First)