Most of us have read the story about the princess and the pea. She was able to feel a tiny pea placed under 20 mattresses. This is a good analogy of what someone with heightened somatic awareness might feel. Such people suffer from discomforts caused by something that doctors can’t seem to find or see but their discomfort is very real. This is what experts say now.

Researchers at McGill University have discovered a biological mechanism that could explain heightened somatic awareness, a condition where patients experience physical discomforts for which there are no physiological explanations. Patients with heightened somatic awareness often experience unexplained symptoms like headaches, sore joints, nausea, constipation or itchy skin. This can cause immense physical and emotional distress. If left untreated, it can lead to chronic pain. Heightened somatic awareness is often associated with illnesses like fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis and temporomandibular disorders. Most doctors think that it is a psychological reaction.

Researchers examined data available through the Orofacial Pain: Prospective Evaluation and Risk Assessment cohort and discovered that patients who suffer from somatic symptoms share a common genetic variant. The mutation leads to the malfunctioning of an enzyme critical for the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter with numerous biological functions.

This study was recently published in the Annals of Neurology.

WHAT IS SEROTONIN?

This is the ‘happy’ hormone of the human body and it contributes to overall wellbeing and happiness. It helps maintain mood balance. Low serotonin levels can cause depression. This important neurotransmitter regulates mood, social behaviour, appetite, digestion, sleep, memory and sexual desire and function.

Serotonin relays signals between nerve cells, or neurons, and regulates their intensity. It keeps the central nervous system and the gastrointestinal tract healthy. Many studies have associated serotonin with bone metabolism, breast milk production, liver regeneration and cell division. It influences most brain cells both directly and indirectly.

SEROTONIN AND HEIGHTENED SOMATIC AWARENESS

A person with this condition becomes concerned with physical symptoms like pain or fatigue. It can cause emotional distress because doctors often don’t find any health problems that could be causing these symptoms. Despite repeated tests, all seems to be fine with the person who complains of these symptoms. At times, it might become so bad that these concerns may become the central focus of your life. This can disrupt day to day life. This condition can cause significant emotional and physical distress. But treatment can help. A high serotonin level will help a person overcome this distress.

Some of the symptoms associated with heightened somatic awareness are pain or shortness of breath. You may also experience fatigue or general weakness. These symptoms are not related to any medical cause. A person may complain of a single symptom or he may have multiple symptoms or varying symptoms. These could range from mild to severe.

It can cause psychological distress. Since, a doctor is unable to make a proper diagnosis or is unable to find anything medically wrong with you, it may cause tension about potential illnesses. It may turn into an obsession and you may find yourself constantly checking your body for abnormalities.

People with this disorder are prone to depression. They may suffer from poor health and have problems leading a normal life. Work and relationship issues may plague them and they might get suicidal thoughts.

AFFECTS OF SEROTONIN ON HEALTH

Serotonin is an important chemical and neurotransmitter that induces a sense of wellbeing. But it has some other functions too. Let us take a look at how this neurotransmitter affects your body.

It improves bowel function

Most of the body’s serotonin is found in the GI tract. This is essential for proper bowel function and movements. It also reduces appetite and increases satiety. This keeps us from overeating and aids in weight loss.

It is a mood enhancer

Serotonin impacts mood and happiness. Low levels can cause anxiety and depression. In fact, mood enhancing drugs like Ecstasy and LSD are known to cause a significant hike in serotonin levels.

It aids blood clotting

Serotonin facilitates the clotting of blood. It is released by platelets whenever you suffer a wound. This results in a narrowing of the blood vessels. It reduces blood flow and helps blood clots to form.

Its deficiency may cause rheumatoid arthritis

According to a study published in The American Journal of Pathology, serotonin deficiency may make rheumatoid arthritis worse. Researchers said that some effects of rheumatoid arthritis can be reduced by serotonin or the compounds that activate serotonin receptors. Rheumatoid arthritis can cause cartilage and bone destruction.

It can reduce your sensitivity to pain

Researchers at Portugal’s Champalimaud Foundation says that high levels of serotonin in the body can diminish a person’s sensitivity to pain. The study was published in the scientific magazine Plos One.

DO YOU HAVE SEROTONIN DEFICIENCY?

Serotonin deficiency can cause depression and unhappiness for no reason. So, if you are feeling low or suffering from a poor memory, it could be because of low serotonin. It so, you may suddenly start craving for sweet or starchy foods. You may also suffer from a low self -esteem, become aggressive, display anxiety and have trouble sleeping properly.

Some recreational drugs may also bring down the serotonin level in your body. But this is a temporary situation and usually goes away in a day or two. But sometimes, it may last for several days also. It can leave you feeling confused and low. These drugs may also damage the nerves that contain serotonin.