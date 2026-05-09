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Low-cost methylscan blood test detects multiple cancers and liver diseases early with high accuracy, study finds

A new affordable blood test shows promise in detecting multiple cancers and liver diseases early, helping improve diagnosis, treatment outcomes, and accessibility in healthcare.

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 9, 2026 5:08 PM IST

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Low-cost methylscan blood test (Image AI Generated)

A new low-cost blood test developed by researchers has shown promising results in detecting multiple cancers and liver diseases from a single blood sample, offering hope for faster and more affordable early diagnosis. According to the study conducted by the scientists at the University of California, Los Angeles and published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, it is possible that this innovation will change the way doctors conduct screening of serious illnesses in future.

What is MethylScan and how it work?

The new test is referred to as MethylScan and it operates by analysing minute fragments of DNA, which circulate freely in the bloodstream, referred to as cell-free DNA. These are the fragments of DNA that are released when the cells naturally die in the body. The release of DNA in the blood by the cells in various organs means that researchers can study these fragments to seek indications of disease.

How is this test different from current cancer screening methods?

In contrast to most of the currently existing cancer screening tests, which focus on the detection of specific mutations, MethylScan is the test that analyses the patterns of DNA methylation, the chemical changes that can occur in DNA and can tell whether the cell is healthy, damaged or cancerous. This is an effective way of detecting disease signals as it is effective and at the same time, the cost of testing is low.

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According to researchers, the test may cost less than 20 dollars per sample, which is much less expensive than most existing multi-cancer blood tests. The researchers in the study tested blood samples of 1,061 participants, including people who had liver, lung, ovarian and stomach cancers, those people who had liver diseases and healthy volunteers.

Key findings of the study

The results were encouraging. The blood test had a 98% specificity, or in other words, the test had very few false positive results. It identified approximately 63 per cent of all-stage cancers and approximately 55 per cent of stage I, which is particularly important as early diagnosis can often lead to better treatment outcomes.

Effectiveness in detecting liver diseases

The test was even more effective in individuals who are at high risk of liver cancer, e.g. individuals with cirrhosis or hepatitis B. It has identified close to 80 per cent of the liver cancer cases in such patients. Moreover, it could differentiate between various liver diseases such as viral hepatitis and metabolic-related liver disease, with approximately 85% accuracy.

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.
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Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.

Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta is a passionate lifestyle and health journalist with over 4 years of experience. She has worked with leading media organisations like ANI and India TV. Currently employed at TheHealthSite.com under Zee Media, she brings stories to life and covers ... Read More