Some of the causes of sudden dips may be loss of blood, very severe infections that enter the bloodstream or even allergic reactions or anaphylaxis. © Shutterstock

There is a lot of concern about high blood pressure or hypertension. But very few people know that low blood pressure may also sometimes pose a health risk. It is normal for pressure to dip sometimes due to various reasons like dehydration and lack of food. But, if it goes down to abnormal levels, it may indicate some underlying health condition. This condition is also known as hypotension. Some people are genetically predisposed to hypotension. But if that is not the case with you, be alert to symptoms and consult a doctor immediately if you see any. This will help you prevent unnecessary complications.

Researchers at the University of Wisconsin, US, and University of Nottingham, UK, along with colleagues from the University of Southampton, Oxford University and University College London, investigated the relationship between pre-operative blood pressure and thirty-day mortality after non-cardiac surgery. They looked at data from 252,278 patients from the United Kingdom Clinical Practice Research Datalink for the purpose. Then they used models of different complexities to account for 29 peri-operative risk factors like age, gender, race, comorbidities, medications and surgical risk score. They saw that, after adjusting the risk factors, the effect of systolic and diastolic hypertension was no longer associated with increased odds of perioperative mortality.

But the same was not true for low blood pressure. They discovered that pre-operative hypotension increases the odds of peri-operative mortality. For patients with a systolic blood pressure of below 100 mmHg, there was a 40 per cent increase in the risk of death. They also saw that in patients with a diastolic reading of under 40mmHg, the likelihood of death went up by 2.5 times. They say that ‘pre-operative low blood pressure is an under-recognised risk factor for peri-operative mortality.

Symptoms of low blood pressure

Dizziness and fainting spells are common symptoms of low blood pressure. Other signs are extreme tiredness, inability to concentrate, nausea and blurred or double vision. If pressure falls abnormally, it can also cause confusion. This is evident in the elderly. In extreme cases, you will notice a cold, clammy skin, pale complexion, rapid and shallow breathing and a weak pulse. These signs are indications that you must seek emergency medical attention. If you ignore it, your body can go into a state of shock. It can cause heart and brain damage and create life-threatening complications.

Causes of low blood pressure

There may be many reasons behind your low blood pressure. It can be anything from simple dehydration or hunger to more complicated health problems. A sudden drop in pressure is usually due to some health disorders. It is also more dangerous and may even be fatal. Some of the causes of sudden dips may be loss of blood, very severe infections that enter the bloodstream or even allergic reactions or anaphylaxis.

There are some medical conditions that may also cause this condition. Heart disorders and endocrine problems are common causes. Pregnancy may also lead to this condition as can nutritional deficiencies. Sometime, this condition may be the result of prescription drugs like diuretics, alpha and beta blockers and anti-depressants.

Medicines that are used to treat Parkinson’s disease and erectile dysfunction may also cause hypotension. You may also be more prone to this condition if you are suffering from Parkinson’s disease, heart disorders and diabetes. Age is also a factor and you may get frequent spells of low blood pressure if you are above the age of 65.

Treatment options

Your doctor will probably treat your low blood pressure with lifestyle and diet modifications. If there are no symptoms or organ damage, you will not be given any medication. But he may recommend some tests to find out the cause of the condition and administer treatment accordingly.

Deal with your low blood pressure naturally

In most cases, diet and lifestyle changes are enough to deal with low blood pressure. Of course, if it is due to health issues, you must first consult a doctor and follow his advice. Other you can try and include certain foods to your diet to manage this condition. The first thing you need to do is increase your salt intake. But please do so in a normal healthy manner. Have a lot of cottage cheese, smoked fish and canned soup. Try to have small and frequent meals.

Try to include foods rich in vitamin B12 to your diet. Deficiency in this vitamin causes anaemia, which, in turn, causes low blood pressure. Eggs are a good source of this vitamin. Eggs are also naturally salty, which makes them a good choice in this case. You can also have more olives because these are also naturally salty and can help bring your pressure level back to normal.

Licorice tea and coffee are also good choices of beverages. The former can spike up even extremely low blood pressure levels by suppressing the aldosterone hormone. Coffee, on the other hand, regularises pressure levels by boosting the cardiovascular system and stabilising heart rate.

Another good remedy for low blood pressure is the humble tulsi or basil. Just chew 5 to 6 leaves every morning and you will see results within a few days. Tulsi leaves are a rich source of potassium, magnesium, vitamin c and the antioxidant Eugenol. This antioxidant stabilises blood pressure. And, of course, drink lots of fluids to avoid dehydration.