Love To Take Naps? 7 Reasons Why You Should Prefer Quality Sleep At Night

Frequent Naps Can Lead To Chronic Diseases

There is no person in the world who does not love taking naps, but did you know that naps are the reason why you cannot sleep properly at night? Read on to know more about it!

A study published in the journal Hypertension says frequent napping can increases the chances of high blood pressure by 12 per cent and stroke by 24 per cent. People who nap very frequently have serious chances of developing one of these two complications. On the other hand, people who do not have a habit of napping are much safer. Experts state that poor sleep can lead to poor health. Following proper sleep schedule and routine is the only way to keep your health intact. Napping is not harmful, but it hampers the sleep quality that you need at night. Because of frequent naps, people are unable to get proper sleep when they need it i.e. during the night. It disturbs the clock that the body is used to.

WHY IS QUALITY SLEEP IMPORTANT AT NIGHT?

Experts say quality sleep at night is important for your body to stay healthy and function normally.

Sleep Can Boost Your Immune System

When the body receives adequate sleep, the immune cells and proteins are also able to get the rest they require to fight off foreign infections like colds or the flu. The better you sleep, the better your body's immune response will be.

TRENDING NOW

Proper Sleep Can Help Maintain Weight

Racking up eight full hours of sleep isn't going to result in losing the lbs. by itself, but it can help your body from packing on the pounds. If you don't get enough sleep, your body produces ghrelin, a hormone that boosts appetite.

Sleep Can Strengthen Your Heart

Not getting enough sleep can lead to heart health problems like high blood pressure or heart attacks. That's because lack of sleep can cause your body to release cortisol, a stress hormone that triggers your heart to work harder.

Quality Sleep Improves Your Mood

If you sleep well, you wake up feeling rested. Being rested helps your energy levels soar. You will no longer be in a bad mood all day. Good sleep affects your emotional state.

You may like to read

Increased Productivity

If a person is sleeping at least seven hours a day, it will improve his or her concentration power and cognitive function. This will increase your productivity level. Both of these can help you be successful at work. Sleepless, restless nights can make you weary and you will not be able to do any work properly. No amount of coffee will be able to fix this.

Sleep Improves Memory

Even though sleep gives your body the rest it needs, your mind is still hard at work. It's actually processing and consolidating your memories from the day.

Poor Sleep Can Be Dangerous

Lack of sleep can be dangerous as in you might doze off while driving. You might forget essential things like whether you left the stove on or not. Moreover, not getting proper sleep for days on end can exacerbate these behaviors. It can also have a long term impact on people like risks of developing Dementia.

RECOMMENDED STORIES