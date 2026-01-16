Love Island Star Dr. Alex George Says Early ADHD And OCD Diagnosis Could Have ‘Changed My Life’: Signs And Symptoms

Dr. George revealed in his new book titled 'Am I Normal?' that his symptoms were apparent in his childhood. He told the media that having no formal diagnosis as a child made him struggle throughout school.

Love Island star Dr Alex George, who grew up in Carmarthenshire but now lives in London, says that early diagnosis with ADHD and OCD would have 'completely changed my life.' The 34-year-old star is now calling for improved waiting times for assessment after revealing that he had paid thousands of pounds for private ADHD and autism tests.

Dr. Alex George Asks 'Am I Normal?'

Dr. George revealed in his new book titled 'Am I Normal?' that his symptoms were apparent in his childhood, and if the process of diagnosis had been prompt, he wouldn't have had to face certain situations in school. He told a leading media outlet, "I was being blamed for things in school, even though I wasn't in attendance that day. I wasn't nasty or naughty, I was just exploring the world in my own way."

The 34-year-old Love Island star was first diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 30 in 2022 and with OCD in October 2025. He told a leading media outlet that having no formal diagnosis as a child made him struggle throughout the school years. He recalls how his mother was told by teachers that his family should 'lower expectations of Alex.'

"There's so much suffering that I have endured that I would not have endured if I'd been diagnosed when I was younger," said George. "I could've harnessed my superpowers so much younger. I'm incredibly creative when I focus on things, there's no stopping me. The difference between surviving or not, and thriving, would've been that diagnosis and it's something that's so fixable."

Noticing changes in our bodies is crucial for early detection and intervention of any illness because many human ailments are preventable. Below are some common signs and symptoms of ADHD and OCD, which can help you to define your problem.

Signs And Symptoms Of ADHD

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder(ADHD) is a common neurodevelopmental disorder among children, but the symptoms often last into adulthood. A child with this medical condition may have trouble focusing and behave at one time or another, but experts notes that it can grow out of this behaviour and can be severe, including:

Daydreaming,

Absent minded,

Fidget,

Talk too much,

Taking unnecessary risk,

Unable to resist temptation,

Trouble taking turn,

Difficulty getting along with others,

Signs And Symptoms Of OCD

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) typically includes obsessive and compulsion, and both have different signs and symptoms that you may or may not know. Obsession symptoms include fear of contamination or dirt, having a hard time dealing with uncertainty, needing things to be orderly and balanced, being aggressive about losing control, unwanted thoughts that includes agression, sexual or religious text. Whereas compulsion symptoms include washing, checking, counting, ordering, following and demanding reassurance.

"OCD usually begins in the teen or young adult years, but it can start in childhood. Symptoms usually begin over time and tend to vary in how serious they are throughout life," Mayo Clinic explains. "The types of obsessions and compulsions you have also can change over time. Symptoms generally get worse when you are under greater stress, including times of transition and change."