Loss of Smell To Severe Breathing Issues, Every Fourth Child Infected With SARS-CoV-2 Likely To Suffer Long-COVID Symptoms

Every Fourth Child Infected With SARS-CoV-2 Likely To Suffer Long-COVID Symptoms

Long-COVID is a condition that includes signs and symptoms that persist, develop, or fluctuate after SARS-CoV-2 infection.

COVID is not leaving us anytime soon, and we might just have to learn to stay with it. The SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes the deadly COVID-19 infection was first reported in the year 2019, from the Chinese city Wuhan. The infection that doesn't see your age or gender has caused the worst pandemic in human history. However, it is not just during the infection that one suffers from the complications, the life with complexities post-recovery is also a reality, which experts have warned over the last two years.

25% Kids Prone To Long-COVID

In a recent study, experts have warned that over 25 per cent of children and adolescents infected with SARS-CoV-2 are likely to suffer long-Covid symptoms. The study led by an international team of researchers from the US, Mexico, and Sweden found that the prevalence of long Covid in children and adolescents, following a Covid-19 infection was much higher than what was thought.

Long-COVID Symptoms In Kids

According to the researchers, there are over 40 such long-term effects that may keep hunting the kids even after recovering completely from COVID infection.

The five most prevalent symptoms are:

Mood symptoms (16.50 per cent), Fatigue (9.66 per cent), Sleep disorders (8.42 per cent), Headache (7.84 per cent), and Respiratory symptoms (7.62 per cent)

Long-COVID - What To Know

The experts in the study stated that post-recovery from the deadly coronavirus, the condition may improve a little, however, some symptoms can persist even one year after COVID-19 diagnosis.

To understand the term long-COVID, experts say that this is a heterogeneous multisystemic condition for which there is still no precise definition and includes signs and symptoms that persist, develop, or fluctuate after SARS-CoV-2 infection.

You may like to read

"Long Covid represents a significant public health concern, and there are no guidelines to address its diagnosis and management," Sonia Villapol, Department of Neurosurgery, at Houston Methodist Research Institute, in Texas, US, wrote in the paper along with co-authors. She further added,"Identifying the main signs and symptoms of paediatric long Covid can not only help diagnose, develop better treatments, but also help support clinical management systems, establish rehabilitation programmes, and design guidelines and therapeutic research," she added.

The team conducted a meta-analysis of 21 studies, which included a total of 80,071 children and adolescents with Covid. When compared to controls, children infected by SARS-CoV-2 had a higher risk of persistent dyspnea (shortness of breath), anosmia/ageusia (loss of smell and taste), and fever. Other commonly reported symptoms included nasal congestion, cognitive symptoms such as faltering concentration and memory.

(With inputs from Agencies)