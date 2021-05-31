Loss of smell is one of the common symptoms of Covid-19 and it is often accompanied by loss of taste. In fact this could be one of the earliest signs of the deadly viral disease. According to a study published in the Journal of Internal Medicine earlier this year about 86 per cent of COVID-19 patients experience partial or complete loss of the sense of smell. Majority of those (almost 55 percent) who had complete loss of smell called anosmia had a mild form of the disease and the symptom lasted up to 22 days. But it is not just