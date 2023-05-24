Loss of Smell Can Affect Quality Of Life: See How

Unlike spectacles and hearing aids, not much assistance is there to revert the loss of smell. The condition receives less receptive medical attention as compared to others.

People affected by a chronic loss of smell can consume spoiled food because they are unable to detect odours. They are also unaware that they might be breathing in toxic, polluted air.

It is common to experience loss of smell in a passing flu season. However, if it becomes a chronic problem, it can cause inconvenience and can adversely the quality of life of the affected person. There could be many reasons for the loss or diminishing sense of smell like chronic sinusitis, damage caused by viruses infections, or sometimes serious health problems like brain damage.

Some studies confirm the association between taste and olfactory loss and emotional distress. Some have correlated the dysfunction of taste and smell with anxiety and depression. During the pandemic, smell dysfunction was demonstrated as the primary neurological manifestation of COVID-19 infection.

How it can affect lives?

The condition that causes the person to partially or completely lose his or her sense of smell is called anosmia. Treatment usually starts after the underlying health condition is diagnosed. Our sense of smell not only helps to build appetite but also acts as a warning system against toxins and environmental dangers.

TRENDING NOW

The sense of smell is important for overall health and diminished sensations can lead to poor appetite and malnutrition, especially in the elderly. People affected by a chronic loss of smell can consume spoiled food because they are unable to detect odours. They are also unaware that they might be breathing in toxic, polluted air. Sometimes these people lie at risk of missing signs of dangers like smelling gas leakage and are more prone to suffer from accidents.

Due to a reduced perception of flavours, these people can consume more food with low nutritional value. The reduced sense of smell can cause these people to have challenges in maintaining personal hygiene and sometimes lead to loss of intimacy and breakdown of relationships.

Unlike spectacles and hearing aids, not much assistance is there to revert the loss of smell. The condition receives less receptive medical attention as compared to others.

You may like to read

What can cause loss of smell?

While the loss of smell can be temporary for most people, for some it can be a result of an underlying medical condition. The following are some causes-

Common cold Influenza Sinus infections COVID-19 Tumours Polyps Nasal deformity Alzheimer's Cancer Brain aneurysm Brain surgery.

RECOMMENDED STORIES