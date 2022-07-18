Losing Sleep Because Of Noradrenaline? It Is Perfectly Normal, Say Experts

If the PSQI score exceeds 5, you only need to reach out to melatonin-based supplements. Melatonin is responsible for maintaining the sleep-wake cycle, and that’s why most of these supplements are loaded with it. Melatonin is released when it is dark, and its production is inhibited by sunlight or blue light emitted from gadgets.

Noradrenaline hormone is a neurotransmitter that sends signals to your brain and is responsible for disrupting your sleep but know that, it is a very natural process.

This may come as a surprise but experiencing uninterrupted sleep is not a bad sign for health. According to a recent study from the University of Copenhagen, the reason behind you waking up more than 10 times at night is the neurotransmitter noradrenalin. This kind of erratic sleep does not mean that you did not sleep well. It is completely normal for the stress transmitter noradrenalin to interrupt your sleep more than once during the night.

What Is Noradrenalin?

This is a type of stress hormone and transmitter substance connected with the human body's fight or flight response. The levels of this hormone can increase during stress, which also helps a person stay focused. It acts much like adrenalin. Noradrenalin is responsible for sending signals to the brain and spinal cord, which results in increased attention, alertness and arousal. It affects the sleep wake cycle, mood and memory.

This study shows that the level of noradrenalin is constantly increasing and decreasing when a person is asleep. High levels of this hormones means that the brain is briefly awake while low levels means that the person is asleep. The levels of noradrenalin are connected to the degree of awareness of the body and this constantly keeps changing.

A Natural Process

One point experts keep stressing on is that, losing sleep because of this hormone should not worry you. You might think that you are sleeping less but the short period during which you wake up does not mean you are awake. Short term awakening is a natural part of sleep phases related to memory. The natural process is that you are awake momentarily and then you automatically go back to sleep. Sometimes you might not even be aware that you are up. But, in case your sleep getting disturbed a lot and you are awake for an extended period of time, it is unusual.

How Does This Hormone Affect The Body?

The neurotransmitter noradrenalin reaches the following organs and tissues and causes these rapid body reactions:

Eyes: Pupils dilate to let more light in to better see more of your surroundings.

Pupils dilate to let more light in to better see more of your surroundings. Skin: as blood vessels receive a signal to divert blood to areas that requires oxygen, the skin becomes very pale due to lack of it.

as blood vessels receive a signal to divert blood to areas that requires oxygen, the skin becomes very pale due to lack of it. Heart: Heart pumps harder and faster to deliver more oxygenated blood to areas most in need, like your muscles. Blood pressure also increases.

Heart pumps harder and faster to deliver more oxygenated blood to areas most in need, like your muscles. Blood pressure also increases. Muscles: Muscles receive more blood flow and oxygen so they can react with greater strength and speed.

Muscles receive more blood flow and oxygen so they can react with greater strength and speed. Liver: Stored glycogen in your liver is converted to glucose to provide more energy.

Stored glycogen in your liver is converted to glucose to provide more energy. Airways: Breathing is deeper and faster. Your airways open up so more oxygen is delivered to your blood, which goes to your muscles.

This hormone is also used by doctors as a medication to increases and maintains blood pressure in people. Its use is mainly in limited, short term serious health conditions.

