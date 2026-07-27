Losing just 5–10% of your body weight can improve both fatty liver and diabetes, study shows

Have you been diagnosed with fatty liver disease? Read on to know how with just 5 simple lifestyle changes you can reverse this condition and heal your liver naturally.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Mallikarjun Sakpal

5 Lifestyle Changes That Can Benefit Both Diabetes and Fatty Liver

Fatty liver diseases (FLDs) are often associated with diabetes. Both conditions are strongly correlated with insulin insensitivity and high weight, as well as poor lifestyle choices. If not taken care of, they may lead to serious complications such as liver inflammation, cirrhosis, cardiac ailments, and issues with the kidneys. The healthy lifestyle changes that help regulate blood sugar levels can also help with the reversal of fatty liver disease in its initial stages.

A large systematic review and meta-analysis published in the Journal of Hepatology found that approximately 55.5% of people who are diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes also have fatty liver disease, highlighting the strong connection between insulin resistance, obesity and metabolic dysfunction. Let's learn from the expert about the management tips to control these two chronic health conditions and things that one can do to stay safe.

5 Lifestyle Changes That Can Benefit Both Diabetes and Fatty Liver

During an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Mallikarjun Sakpal, Senior Consultant Hepatology & Liver Transplant Physician, KIMS Hospitals, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru, explained the top 5 most common, yet damaging, lifestyle changes that can benefit both diabetes and fatty liver.

Choose a Balanced, Whole-Food Diet

A diet composed of a variety of vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, legumes, seeds, nuts, and healthy fats can help improve glucose levels and enhance liver condition at the same time. Refraining from the consumption of refined carbohydrates, sugary drinks, processed products, and those with saturated and trans fats will help eliminate fat from the liver and improve insulin sensitivity.

Stay Physically Active

The regularity of physical activity may allow more successful control of both diabetes and fatty liver disease. At least 150 minutes a week of moderate exercise should be targeted, including brisk walking, swimming, cycling, or dancing, as well as strength training two or three days per week to allow for building up muscles, thus resulting in better insulin use and optimized liver function.

Achieve and Maintain a Healthy Weight

There are signs showing that even a small loss of weight can be impactful. When losing 5-10% of total body weight, people may drop liver fat, be able to resist insulin, as well as have lower blood sugar. Regaining weight by means of healthy food and regular exercise is far better than dieting.

You may like to read

Focus on Sleep and Stress Management

Insufficient sleep and chronic stress result in worsening the insulin resistance and unhealthy appetite for food. The recommended sleep duration for adults is 7-9 hours. Stress can be reduced through yoga, meditation, breathing exercises, or being in nature.

Reduce or Avoid Alcohol Consumption and Get Regular Health Check-Ups

For those who suffer from fatty liver disease, it is important to reduce or avoid consumption of alcohol, as alcohol is likely to worsen the liver condition. Regular medical check-ups are paramount, as they will help in monitoring blood sugar levels, cholesterol levels, liver function, and blood pressure of the individual. Any changes in medical condition will be identified by the doctor at the earliest possible time to avoid further complications.

Dealing with both diabetes and fatty liver requires gradual lifestyle changes rather than an overnight lifestyle change. A balanced diet, regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy body mass index, sleeping well enough, and taking care of one's mental health can help in managing diabetes successfully and controlling the fatty liver condition.

Disclaimer: The above article is only meant for informational purposes; make sure to visit a doctor or an expert before making any changes in your daily routine. Understand that fatty liver is a lifestyle disorder that requires properly sketched lifestyle tweaks backed by experts to manage.

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.