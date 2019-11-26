Hair loss is a lesser-known and less severe complication of diabetes. It can occur in both type-1 and type-2 diabetes. © Shutterstock.

Diabetes, in general, is a condition in which the body cannot regulate or control blood sugar levels due to no or low insulin production in the body. Insulin is a hormone that is released by the pancreas to keep blood sugar level stable. When the pancreas fails to release insulin or the body fails to recognise it, you have diabetes. It is mainly the result of a sedentary lifestyle and poor nutrition. This disease can cause major health complications like heart disease, stroke, kidney damage and nerve damage. Hair loss is a lesser-known and less severe complication of diabetes. It can occur in both type-1 and type-2 diabetes.

Type-1 diabetes is when the beta cells in the pancreas, stop or reduce insulin production. Type-2, on the other hand, develops later in life. In type-2 diabetes, the body cannot respond to the insulin that the pancreas is producing. Diabetes doesn’t discriminate. It can occur in both men and women, as can its complications.

HOW DIABETES CAUSES HAIR LOSS

The reason behind diabetes-related hair loss is poor blood circulation. This disease damages blood vessels and cause plaque to build up in the arteries. This blocks the flow of blood from one organ to another. Our hair follicles need nutrients to do its work. With the blood circulation compromised due to diabetes, the nutrients don’t reach it This makes the follicles weak and causes thinning and loss of hair.

The good news is that hair loss can be treated. Here are few ways in which you can treat your hair loss.

WAYS TO TREAT HAIR LOSS

Hair loss can be traumatic. Here are a few ways in which you can handle hair loss that is caused by diabetes.

Manage your sugar levels

The first step in controlling your hair loss, of course, is managing your blood sugar levels. The best way to control your blood sugar is by following a healthy diet and exercising regularly. Regular exercise helps to bring down blood sugar levels and encourage oxygen delivery to your body’s extremities like scalp and hair follicles. Another great way is eating right food. Reduce your sugar intake and eat more lean protein. This will help improve hair strength and tighten the scalp.

Add biotin to your diet

Biotin is a kind of vitamin that is found in foods like almonds, eggs, peanuts, sweet potatoes, onions, and oats. According to a study published in The Journal of Drugs in Dermatology, people who have diabetes have low levels of biotin the body. This cause hair loss. That’s why it is advised that you talk to your doctor about biotin supplements. The recommended amount is 30 mg per day but ask your doctor how much you should take if you have diabetes.

Go for wigs

Wigs are a temporary cover that help you hide large bald areas of your scalp. They are inexpensive, and you can remove them when you don’t need them.