Diabetes, in general, is a condition in which the body cannot regulate or control blood sugar levels due to no or low insulin production in the body. Insulin is a hormone that is released by the pancreas to keep blood sugar level stable. When the pancreas fails to release insulin or the body fails to recognise it, you have diabetes. It is mainly the result of a sedentary lifestyle and poor nutrition. This disease can cause major health complications like heart disease, stroke, kidney damage and nerve damage. Hair loss is a lesser-known and less severe complication of diabetes. It