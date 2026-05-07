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Long hours on your feet may trigger varicose veins

Standing for long hours can increase the risk of varicose veins causing leg pain, swelling, cramps, itching and visible blue veins if untreated over time.

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Written By: Dr. Pankaj Sharma | Published : May 7, 2026 4:55 PM IST

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Varicose veins.

Have blue raised veins in your legs? If yes then you should be inform that this condition is known as varicose veins. The problem is related to the absence of proper function of veins which are located in the legs. And standing for extended periods of time causes the blood to pool below which places pressure on the veins by becoming blue or purple. Therefore people who stand for long periods of time are at greater risk of developing varicose veins.

What are the symptoms of varicose veins?

Varicose veins may have minor symptoms initially but with worsening of the condition may cause severe symptoms. It is important to note that varicose veins should not be ignored as it may cause serious issue later in life. Here are some common symptoms to watch out for:

  • Feeling of heaviness in the legs
  • Leg swelling or puffiness of the legs
  • Suffering from leg pain
  • Itching of the feet and a burning sensation
  • Leg cramps at night
  • A change in skin colour
  • Increased varicose veins
  • Sores on the feet

Who is at the highest risk of varicose veins?

Anyone can get varicose veins but there are some people who are more susceptible. These include:

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  • People who stand for hours everyday may have problems with varicose veins
  • Individuals who are sitting for prolonged periods of time are also at a higher risk
  • Obesity, pregnancy, ageing and hormonal changes may also raise the risk of varicose veins

Can you avoid having varicose veins?

A healthy lifestyle and diet can help prevent varicose veins so check out these tips to avoid having this medical condition:

  • If you have to stand for extended periods of time then ensure to rest in between
  • It's also important to avoid seating for extended amounts of time
  • Walk, cycle or swim every day to help keep blood flowing
  • Please wear comfortable shoes and refrain from wearing very tight clothing
  • It's very important to maintain a normal weight as the veins get compressed when you are obesed
  • Doctors may also suggest wearing compression stockings to improve blood circulation in veins

How do the varicose veins get treated?

If you're experiencing chronic pain and swelling in your legs don't ignore this sign. Medications and lifestyle modifications can help alleviate early varicose veins which can lead to bulging veins in the legs that may need surgery or minimally invasive therapy. Today there are new methods to improve varicose veins that are both easier and less painful such as laser treatment and radiofrequency ablation.

Many people do not take varicose veins seriously and believe they are common. But when left unsupervised they can cause complications such as infections, blood clots or skin lesions. Therefore it's important to understand that while standing for long periods of time may be part of your daily routine don't neglect your foot health. Such a problem can be avoided by taking regular breaks, exercising properly and getting timely medical checks.

This information is educational only and not medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis or treatment of varicose veins or related symptoms and concerns.

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Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.

Dr. Pankaj Sharma

Dr. Pankaj Sharma

Dr. Pankaj Sharma is a renowned general, laparoscopic, and bariatric surgeon in Delhi. He is currently a Senior Consultant at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi. He has over 25 years of experience in this field. He has worked with several leading hospitals in ... Read More