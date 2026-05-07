Long hours on your feet may trigger varicose veins

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Written By: Dr. Pankaj Sharma | Published : May 7, 2026 4:55 PM IST
Have blue raised veins in your legs? If yes then you should be inform that this condition is known as varicose veins. The problem is related to the absence of proper function of veins which are located in the legs. And standing for extended periods of time causes the blood to pool below which places pressure on the veins by becoming blue or purple. Therefore people who stand for long periods of time are at greater risk of developing varicose veins.
Varicose veins may have minor symptoms initially but with worsening of the condition may cause severe symptoms. It is important to note that varicose veins should not be ignored as it may cause serious issue later in life. Here are some common symptoms to watch out for:
Anyone can get varicose veins but there are some people who are more susceptible. These include:
Varicose veins are common, but there are some contributing factors to know.https://t.co/XtYT9ReXBCpic.twitter.com/YXNL6W3MhU
OSF HealthCare (@OSFHealthCare) February 13, 2024
A healthy lifestyle and diet can help prevent varicose veins so check out these tips to avoid having this medical condition:
If you're experiencing chronic pain and swelling in your legs don't ignore this sign. Medications and lifestyle modifications can help alleviate early varicose veins which can lead to bulging veins in the legs that may need surgery or minimally invasive therapy. Today there are new methods to improve varicose veins that are both easier and less painful such as laser treatment and radiofrequency ablation.
Many people do not take varicose veins seriously and believe they are common. But when left unsupervised they can cause complications such as infections, blood clots or skin lesions. Therefore it's important to understand that while standing for long periods of time may be part of your daily routine don't neglect your foot health. Such a problem can be avoided by taking regular breaks, exercising properly and getting timely medical checks.
This information is educational only and not medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis or treatment of varicose veins or related symptoms and concerns.
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