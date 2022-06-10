Long COVID Syndrome: Physical, Behavioral Changes That Affect Social And Professional Life

As economies, borders, and workplaces reopen, the desire to return to pre-COVID norms obscures a more complex reality. For many of those who contracted the virus, there will be no 'post-pandemic': Numerous studies find that individuals who contracted mild or asymptomatic cases are experiencing lasting symptoms with significant implications for their day-to-day lives, including their ability to work. Long COVID, a syndrome brought on by the COVID-19 virus that can affect nearly every organ, the nervous system, cognitive functions, and mental health. It could impede the livelihoods and productivity of workers globally, potentially for generations to come.

Studies Found Some Major Lingering Symptoms Of Long COVID

Reduced work schedule

Constant feeling of drowsiness

Fatigue

Unable to function at a stretch for long hours

Problems with concentration

Brain fog

Memory problems

Isolation

The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, showed that contracting COVID had significant indirect effects on task performance and turnover intentions via cognitive failure. The results also indicate that beyond physical harm, COVID can also have a detrimental influence on an individual's capacity to perform at work.

James Beck, Associate Professor at University of Waterloo's Psychology department and his team collected data from a sample of 94 full-time working adults who either had or had not contracted COVID at least one month prior to the study. Both groups were matched on key demographic characteristics. Relative to the group who had never had Covid-19, the group who had contracted Covid-19 reported more cognitive failures at work, which are defined as problems with memory, attention, and action. Further, the findings showed that cognitive failures were associated with decreased self-ratings of job performance, as well as increased intentions to voluntarily leave one's current job.

The Solution Is To Provide A Stress-Free Work Environment

Individuals returning to work after contracting COVID-19 may experience difficulties returning to their pre-Covid-19 level of performance, and accommodations may be necessary. For this reason, it is essential to acknowledge the difficulties faced by the person in his/her workspace. These accommodations might include reducing workloads, extending deadlines, or providing flexible work arrangements

Long COVID Can Also Affect Ones Social Life

Experts state that the study has documented a lot of people saying that long COVID has impacted their general well-being which includes:

Ability to exercise

Family life

Relationships

Caring responsibilities

Ability to make plans

Education

Life events

Happiness

Anxiety and stress