Long Covid: Study Shows Persistent CT Abnormalities In Patients Following One Year Of Recovery

A new study published in the Chest Journal has shown that patients who suffered from serious illness showed fibrotic alterations even a year after the recovery from the disease

Previous studies have also shown that most of the COVID-19-recovered patients after being discharged for three months suffered from symptoms like fever, sputum production, fatigue, diarrhea, cough, and tightness in the chest

COVID-19 is an immune-related disease that primarily affects one's pulmonary health. It has been seen that in cases where the disease has caused severe illness, some patients show persistent CT abnormalities for a long period. Lung lesions have persisted in some recovered patients, making long-term health follow-ups necessary.

What did the research show?

Some researchers gathered data from the CT and pulmonary function tests (PFT) at one-year follow-up post-recovery. Mid-term CT scans were also picked up for analysis. The experts examined the findings on basis of lung function, COVID-19 severity, and improvement rates. The study found that 46 percent of those who took a CT test a year after recovering from COVID showed persistent CT abnormalities. Around 29 per cent and 8 per cent of the patients had decreased total lung capacity (TLC) and reduced diffusing capacity of the lungs.

Do look for these long COVID symptoms

People who have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 can experience long-term effects from their infection. This is termed as Post-COVID conditions or long COVID. It can include a wide range of problems that could last for weeks, months or even years. While most ill effects are primarily present in people who have suffered serious forms of illness, they can also be present in people who had a mild or moderate infection. The following are some long-term symptoms to look for-

Tiredness or fatigue that interferes with daily life Fever Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath Cough Chest pain Fast-beating or pounding heart Difficulty thinking or concentrating Headache Sleep problems Change in smell or taste Joint and muscle pain Changes in the menstrual cycle Depression or anxiety.

