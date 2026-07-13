Long COVID may damage the brain's dopamine system, causing brain fog and memory problems, study finds

A new study suggests long COVID may disrupt dopamine activity in the brain, potentially affecting memory, focus, mood and overall cognitive function for months after infection.

Long COVID may damage the brain's dopamine system, causing brain fog and memory problems, study finds (Image AI Generated)

Long COVID is more than just feeling tired for weeks after recovering from COVID-19. People still suffer the effects of brain fog, memory impairment, focus difficulties, fatigue, headaches and mood swings for months. A new study now suggests that it could be a change to the dopamine system in the brain which is responsible for those long-lasting effects.

Long COVID may be impacting the brain chemicals that influence motivation, focus, movement and emotional health. The results, although they warrant further study, could shed light on why some people experience neurological problems after their infection is over.

What did the study find?

Research, just published in the journal Nature Molecular Psychiatry, suggests there is evidence to support that Long COVID can impact the dopamine pathways of the brain. Dopamine is a neurotransmitter which acts to modulate movement, attention, learning, memory, motivation and mood.

The scientists found that chronic inflammation following COVID-19 could disrupt dopamine-producing nerve cells and pathways to modulate dopamine's natural functions. The disruption may be responsible for everyday long-term Covid symptoms like brain fog, lack of focus, tiredness, lack of motivation, anxiety and depression.

Why is dopamine important?

Dopamine is known as the "feel-good" chemical in the brain, but it's not just for feelings of happiness. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) provide details on functions of dopamine:

Memory and learning

Attention and concentration

Motivation

Mood regulation

Movement and coordination

Decision-making

People could have symptoms like those Long COVID people report such as difficulty thinking clearly, mental fatigue and low energy, all of which are associated with the disrupted dopamine signaling.

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Common neurological symptoms of Long COVID

Long COVID can impact many organs, including the brain, according to the World Health Organization (WHO)and U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Symptoms of the nervous system include:

Brain fog

Memory loss

Difficulty concentrating

Persistent fatigue

Sleep disturbances

Headaches

Anxiety

Depression

Dizziness

Can the brain recover?

Experts say there's a glimmer of optimism. The brain can change and adapt a process called neuroplasticity. But it could take some time to recover, and each and every person is different.

The Mayo Clinic states that individuals who do have ongoing neurological issues after COVID-19 should not ignore these issues and should see a health care provider for proper assessment. Typically, symptom management is emphasized using rehabilitation, mental health care, physical activity, proper rest and addressing underlying conditions.

What this means for patients?

The new research findings do not show that people with Long COVID have permanent brain damage or damage to their dopamine systems. However, they do provide a vital insight into what may be going on with the majority of people that are still having brain fog, fatigue and mental issues following COVID-19 in the aftermath.

Experts stress to not ignore indications if symptoms persist for more than three months after being infected with COVID-19. Until the research is complete, knowledge of the impact of Long COVID on the brain may pave the way for more effective treatments and recovery for millions of people around the world.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.