Long-COVID In Children Can Last For Over 60 Days: Experts Warn of Unusual Symptoms

Long-COVID In Children Can Last For Over 60 Days: Experts Warn

The infected kids complained of symptoms like chest pain, persistent mood swings, etc. Check the complete list of symptoms HERE.

Ever thought about what happens to your body after you have recovered from COVID? Many of you may think that the danger is over and you have won the battle against the deadliest virus infection. But, wait, there is something that you should know - Long-COVID. The word itself says everything. Long-COVID is the complication that one experiences after testing negative for coronavirus infection. Such symptoms are also real for the children. Yes, even kids who have recovered from COVID can have these lingering symptoms. But, how long do these symptoms stay? In this article, we talk about long-COVID in kids and the time period it can stay with them.

Long-COVID in Children

In a recent study published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal, experts have revealed that children infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus can experience symptoms of long COVID lasting at least two months. Speaking to the media about the study results, the study author said, "Our results reveal that, although children with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis are more likely to experience long-lasting symptoms than children with no previous COVID-19 diagnosis, the pandemic has affected every aspect of all young people's lives."

Symptoms of Long-COVID In Children

The surveys asked participants about the 23 most common symptoms of long COVID in children and used the World Health Organization (WHO) definition of long COVID as symptoms lasting more than two months. Check the complete list of symptoms HERE:

Mood swings Skin rashes Stomach ache Trouble remembering or concentrating Extreme tiredness or fatigue Insomnia Persistent cold Cough Brain fogging Loss of smell and taste

However, the study revealed that children with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis were more likely to experience long-lasting symptoms than children who had never had a positive diagnosis, suggesting that these symptoms were a presentation of long COVID.

(With inputs from agencies)