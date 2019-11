Loneliness is not always depressing. If you are happy and like spending time with yourself, you may be good with it. It’s also not about many people you meet everyday to not feel lonely. It’s about connections; if you know you have people who will be with you in time of need, you aren’t lonely. Loneliness is about feeling hopeless and dejected, when you believe you have no one to fall back on. Loneliness is not just about being alone, it’s about not feeling connected. If you feel lonely, it might take a toll on your physical health, but you can overcome that.

Loneliness may impact your immune system

If you are lonely for long, you body might find it hard to fight sickness. It’s because loneliness also triggers the same hormone in body that stress does. We all know how dull and dim the immune system gets when we are stressed. Thus, loneliness can also make it hard for your immune system. In such cases take help of your doctor and check with him how you can deal with it. Going out a little and interacting with different people may make you feel better.

Loneliness impacts the physical fitness

You must have noticed how suddenly you start to feel lazy if you are alone. You might have a perfect fitness schedule, but loneliness may make you cut back on your workout. It happens because a lonely person wishes to have a company even while working out. Exercising alone may add on to his loneliness. However, don’t step back. In fact, it can be used a as an opportunity to make newer bonds and relationships. Aim for at least couple of hours of exercise in a week. If you are suffering from any ailment, check with your doctor once.

Loneliness impacts mental health and brain sharpness

While with people, you are engaged in different activities and thus your brain is constantly at work. Your memory power takes a blow when you are lonely. As you age, your ability to solve problems and cognitive skills take a hit. It may also put you at an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease. This might not be the only reason behind the disease, but it can be an active catalyst for it. No matter how old you are, find ways to reconnect with people for better brain health.

Loneliness can alter your lifestyle leading to poor heart health

A lonely person is more like to light up a cigarette. He may also complain of depressive symptoms when lonely. Cutting on exercising and alcohol consumption are most likely to happen when lonely. Therefore, the heart health may end up getting affected in such cases. When lonely, you are most likely to have increased levels of cholesterol, obesity and high blood pressure. Even if you like spending time with yourself, make sue you don’t end up smoking or drinking.