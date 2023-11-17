Loneliness Health Effects: WHO Declares It A Serious Threat To 'Global Public Health'

Loneliness Health Effects: WHO Declares It A Serious Threat To 'Global Public Health'

WHO says the effects of loneliness on health is equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes in one day.

In a recent development of events, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared in a report that one of the most serious threat to people's health globally is posed by 'loneliness.' They found out that loneliness can affect longevity in a way smoking 15 cigarettes in one day does. An international commission has been launched to look into the problem minutely. The commission is led by the US general, Dr Vivek Murthy, and the African Union youth envoy, Chido Mpemba of 11 advocates and government ministers, including Ralph Regenvanu, the minister of climate change adaptation in Vanuatu, and Ayuko Kato, the minister in charge of measures for loneliness and isolation in Japan.

Loneliness And Its Effect On Health

Mental health has been a concern for a long time but in recent scenarios, the concern has increased ten fold especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic brought about increased feelings of loneliness and social isolation for a lot of people. Many people were struggling to manage their mental health. Since then, it only began to exacerbate.

Experts say that there is no age limit for social isolation. The parameters are too high for this particular problem and so are the effects on health. Loneliness is also not restricted to just developing countries or underdeveloped countries, it is widespread in every part of the world regardless of the country's economic state.

TRENDING NOW

Here's How It Can Impact Health According To WHO

Loneliness is linked with 50 per cent increase in the risk of dementia in older adults. It can increase the risk of coronary heart disease and stroke in adults by 30 per cent. It also affects the young population a lot. Survey says that almost 5% to 15% of adolescents these days suffer from loneliness. In Africa, 12.7% adolescents experience loneliness compared to 5.3% in Europe. Previous studies have linked social isolation with increased risk of hypertension. WHO says loneliness can force children to drop out of schools or colleges. It can impact people's performance at work It can impact a nations economy

Loneliness is linked with almost every aspect of our life which is why addressing it as an urgent matter is extremely crucial. Humans are social beings and cannot survive without connection. WHO said that this commission assigned to study social connection will go on for about three years.