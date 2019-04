Shaking hands and feet are the most prominent symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease. This progressive neurodegenerative disorder comes with many other manifestations that rob you off the qualities associated with dignity and grace. Your posture stoops, the grace of your voice goes away, you stumble while speaking and to top it all, you become dependent on others to perform the basic tasks of daily life as your hands and feet quiver beyond your control. However, with a few modifications in these activities, you can retain your independence and dignity as well. On this World Parkinson’s Disease Day, we help you do so.

PERFORMING DAILY CHORES

Parkinson’s Disease is an incapacitating condition that can paralyse your life making you unable to perform your simple day-today tasks. This happens due to unstable gait and postural imbalance. However, you can modify these activities with some easy-to-follow smart strategies.

Sitting and Standing

When you want to stand up from a seated position, bend your waist slowly and touch your toes first. Then, rise up from this position gradually.

Before you start walking stay in the standing position for a while. This will give you the body balance that you need for moving your feet.

Increase the height of your chair with cushions when you sit. This will increase the stability of the base and help you stay firm up your sitting position.

Eating and Drinking

Go slow while having meals. You don’t need to finish your lunch or dinner at the pace that other do. Give yourself some extra time. Make sure your elbows are rested on the table while you eat. This increases the range of motion of your hands and wrists.

Stock up on lightweight utensils with handles. Avoid glass and go for microwave-safe fibres.

Have heavy, non-skid mats on your dining table. This will prevent the cups, bowls and plates from getting displaced.

Sip your smoothie with a straw. This will lend strength to the small muscles of your lips, mouth and throat.

Putting on clothes

Wear clothes that fit you comfortably. In that case you do not have to stretch your hands or feet much while putting them on. You can also look at options with elastic waistbands.

Front open clothes are better options than pullovers. They require less effort. If buttoning is an issue, look for zipped outfits.

While wearing a top, sit on a chair with armrests. This will give you stronger balance and reduce the risk of falling.

It’s best to lie on your bed while putting on your pants. Rolling from one side to another will help you finish the act smoothly.

Writing

Pick up pens and pencils that have wide and thick grips. They are easy to hold and use.

To strengthen the grip further, you can ask someone to twist a rubber band several times around a pen or pencil. Make sure that the rubber band is exactly where you grip the pen or pencil.

Minimise the number of time you have to lift your pain while you write. Try to finish a letter with one stroke.

If writing becomes extremely difficult, use tabs or laptops for typing. Using a keyguard will reduce your chance of hitting the wrong key. Using the voice control mechanism of the laptop or tab could also be an option as long as your voice is alright.

MAKING YOU YOUR HOME PARKINSON-PROOF

Movement is one of the primary challenges of a Parkinson’s patient. You can make some changes in your home which will make it easier for you to move around in the space where you spend most of your time.

Bedroom Tips

Your bedroom shouldn’t be crammed with furniture. Their placement should be such that leaves enough space for you to walk around comfortably.

Have your switch boards set at places that are easily accessible to you. The same rule applies for other appliances as well. Make sure your cords are out of the way and wrapped with a tape. This prevent falls.

Always have a firm mattress. It will make it easier for you to get in and out of your bed.

Bathroom Tips

Your toilet seat should be higher than usual. You will find it easier to sit on it and get up too. Using your towel holder or tissue holder to stand is risky.

Go for heavy rugs instead of the small lightweight ones to prevent falls. The bigger the size of the rug, the better it is.

Kitchen Tips

Ditch glass and metals for lightweight plastic containers. Also, the ones small in size will be easier for you to handle.

Call in a carpenter to get storage cupboards made at a lower height. It should accessible to you when you are sitting. Put those utensils here that you use the most.

Create a low-height counter for your microwave, food processor and mixer grinder so that you can work with them while sitting.

Use a food processor for cutting and peeling purposes instead of knives. This way, you will save your hands from injuries.

Make use of both your hands while poring fluids from one container to another.

In your kitchen, have wide-based pans. They are less likely to toss over.

PREVENTING FALLS

Tripping is a common occurrence in the lives of people with Parkinson’s Disease. Here are ways to prevent them.