Living With High-Functioning PTSD: Warning Signs You’re Surviving Instead Of Thriving

One mental health experience that is poorly understood nowadays is high functioning PTSD. Outwardly, an individual might present themselves as successful, responsible, productive and emotionally stable. They fulfil targets, have relationships, turn up in the family and even have milestones in their careers. On the inside, they might be frozen in the survival mechanism, they are nervous, hyper vigilant, emotionally drained and can no longer experience happiness.

In contrast to the stereotypical appearance of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder PTSD, high functioning PTSD lurks in the open. It is not necessarily manifested in breakdowns and visible distress. Rather, it may manifest itself as overachievement, perfectionism, being continuously busy, and not showing emotions. Whether you have always found yourself wondering why you were always on the edge, even though you are doing well in life, this guide will help you know how to recognise its symptoms, why it occurs, and how it can be cured.

What Is High Functioning PTSD?

High functioning PTSD is a term used to describe those people who manage to fit most of the external demands of success and possess the symptoms of trauma on the inside. It is not a clinical diagnosis, but it includes a rather tangible trend observed by mental clinicians.

The PTSD on its own is a diagnosable disorder that is reported in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders DSM-5, as a disorder that is acquired after exposure to traumatic events, like abuse, violence, accidents, disasters or long term stress.

Classical Signs And Symptoms Of PTSD Are:

The flashback intrusive memories. The prevention of trauma reminders. Hypervigilance Sleep disturbances Emotional numbness Irritability Most of these symptoms are present in high-functioning PTSD, but they are usually concealed by productivity and exterior competence.

Expert Take On High Functioning PTSD

Dr. Malini Saba, a psychologist and advocate for women's and human rights, says,

High-functioning post-traumatic stressdisorder PTSD does not mean a person's pain is any less. It simply means they have learned to live with their inner pain and have developed the ability to appear normal on the outside. Such individuals seem capable of managing their jobs, families, and social responsibilities effectively. People often perceive them as strong, competent, and self-reliant, yet internally they continue to experience constant alertness, unexplained fear, restlessness, and emotional exhaustion.

Difficulty In Identifying High Functioning PTSD

Emotional expression was not safe for many high-functioning PTSD people, as they grew up there. They learned to cope by:

Developing great responsibility at an early age. Suppressing emotions Staying constantly busy

In search of approval by means of success.Their inner pain may not be noticed by other people and even by themselves since they seem fine. This pattern is also supported by society. Not having enough time to rest, being over dependent, and not being idle are highly valued. However, beneath that, productivity could be incurable anxiety and unresolved trauma.

Indications Of High Functioning PTSD

The following are the concealed PTSD symptoms, which indicate that you are merely existing, but not living.

You're Permanently In Survival Mode

Your body is tense even when you are not doing anything wrong. You look into the future and see trouble coming. Relaxation is not very natural or even secure, and your nervous system is still in the fight or flight position.

You Overachieve To Feel Safe

The achievement might be less ambitious and more of a guardianship. You are sure that you will not be criticised, abandoned or hurt in case you do a perfect job. Perfectionism can be used as a cover for high functioning PTSD.

You Struggle To Relax

Anxiety can be heightened by vacations, silent days or unorganised. Intrusive thoughts will present themselves without interruption. Being busy is adopted as a coping mechanism.

Emotional Numbness

You can seem cool, but deep inside, you are not happy or sad or even connected. Having numbness is a trauma process it also shields you against the overwhelming feelings.

Difficulty Trusting Others

You can look forward to betrayal, criticism or rejection even in healthy relationships. You maintain emotional distance in order to remain safe.

Chronic Exhaustion

Surviving is a physically exhausting experience. You even sleep, and you get up tired. Your body is hardly ever completely relaxed.

Impatience And Irritability

Minor inconveniences cause a great response. This is due to the fact that your nervous system is already overloaded.

People Pleasing Tendencies

You do not worry about yourself and put others first. Conflict is threatening and, therefore, you are afraid of it, even to the point of sacrificing.

Difficulty Feeling Joy

You achieve things, but you are not satisfied for long. Another milestone is to be pursued.

Minimise Your Trauma

You can tell, it was not so bad or other people had it worse. High functioning trauma survivors tend to minimise.

Psychoanalysis Of High Functioning PTSD

The brain is impacted by trauma on the stress response system. Studies indicate that traumas have the potential to change regions that process fear and emotionality.

The brain adapts to survive when the trauma is long-term, such as childhood neglect or emotional abuse, or long-term stress so that the brain responds to trauma.

It does not make these people incapacitated, instead some turn hyper-capable. They come up with coping mechanisms such as:

High achievement Emotional suppression Control-seeking behaviours Hyper-independence

These are short-term strategies. But in the long run, they do not heal.

Difference Between High Functioning PTSD And Classic PTSD

Obvious suffering Unobvious suffering. Problem with routine maintenance and excessive maintenance of routine. Emotional outbursts and Emotional suppression. Evades duties excessively responsible. Both involve trauma. It is all the difference in its freedom of expression. The Impact on Relationships High-functioning PTSD may cause a strain in relationships since: Vulnerability feels unsafe Ego needs are repressed. Fight or flight is provoked by conflict. Love making can be too much.

A person can be characterised as a strong but distant partner, he or she is always busy. The process of healing implies discovering that being connected does not mean being in danger.

Physical Health Effects

Residing in the long-term survival mode could lead to:

Headaches Digestive issues High blood pressure Sleep disorders Weakened immunity

The nervous system is continuously stimulated, and the body never rejuvenates.

Trauma-Informed Therapy

It is possible to work with a trained therapist who is trained in handling trauma in order to regulate the nervous system and process the unprocessed experiences.

The evidence based therapies entail:

EMDR Eye Movement Desensitising And Reprocessing Somatic therapy Trauma-focused CBT Nervous System Regulation

The body calming practices include:

Deep breathing exercises Yoga Grounding techniques Mindfulness meditation

The aim is to condition your body so that everything is safe now.

Training Emotional Intelligence

Begin to find other emotions other than fine or stressed. Emotional vocabulary may be developed with the assistance of journaling and therapy.

Setting Boundaries Trauma survivors who are of high functioning tend to over work. Boundaries enhance the safeguarding of energy and hypervigilance. Redefining Productivity

To heal is to take a rest with no conscience.

Indications Of Professional Help

In case you are experiencing problems with your sleep, relationships, or mental health due to high-functioning PTSD symptoms, it is worth seeking professional assistance.

Seek help if you experience:

Persistent anxiety Panic attacks Flashbacks Emotional numbness Self-destructive behaviours PTSD is treatable. There is no need to remain in survival mode.

Where Does The Difference Lie?

Surviving means:

Staying hyper-alert The prevention of emotional discomfort. Overachieving to feel safe Wearing out but persevering.

Thriving means:

Experiencing emotional control. Living with happiness and no fear. Setting healthy boundaries Resting without guilt

The move out of survival into thriving is slow, but not impossible.

Busting The Stigmatisation Of High Functioning PTSD

Since individuals with high functions cannot be easily recognised as traumatised, they can be ashamed of the need to get help.Mental health awareness should not just be limited to the obvious affliction. Equal attention should be paid to the concealed PTSD symptoms.

In case you could see yourself in these symptoms of high-functioning PTSD, remember that your coping mechanisms serves to keep you alive. There are clever ways of coping with challenging situations. However, peace is not survival.

It does not mean that you lose your drive or ambition to get healed. It is developing success based on safety, not fear. Surviving is good and begins by realising that you have more than just making it through the day.

Childhood Trauma In High Functioning PTSD

High-functioning PTSD has its roots in childhood trauma in many cases. This does not necessarily imply the extreme or dramatic events. In other cases, it could be emotional neglect, irregular care giving, high standards, scolding, or being brought up in an unstable family.

Traumatised Children Tend to adjust fast.

They may become:

Family's responsible person validation seeking achiever The conflict aversive peacemaker The child who is independent and not asking questions Such adaptive aspects may appear impressive in adulthood. However, at the root of them, there is frequently a hypervigilance and emotional self-protection.

Once a child is taught that love is conditional, he or she may become an adult who thinks that performance is worth being loved. In case emotional needs were disregarded, they might find it hard to recognise their own emotions in adulthood.

In this way, high functioning PTSD gets rooted in identity.

Trauma And Nervous System: The Reason You Are On Edge

High PTSD symptoms have close links to the nervous system. Trauma sensitises the stress response of the body, and it becomes more reactive, even in harmless settings.

There are three major states of the autonomic nervous system:

Fight or Flight: Anxiety, overworking, irritability. Freeze Emotional numbness, shut down. Rest and Digest: Repose, association, security.

High-functioning PTSD can make individuals live and operate mostly in the mode of fight-or-flight. The productivity is an extension of that state.

You may notice:

Jaw clenching Tight shoulders Shallow breathing Racing thoughts Difficulty sitting still

These do not constitute personality vices. They are trauma responses.

Avoidance Of High Functioning PTSD Diagnosis

Since people with high-functioning PTSD have their careers, relationship, and responsibility, they can fail to fit the stereotype of struggling.

They might think:

I am a success, and I should be all right. I do not need help, so long as I am able to cope with everything. Other people have it worse and sometimes this understatement postpones healing. Besides, mental health stigma continues to dishearten high achievers to pursue therapy. Vulnerability can be risky in a competitive environment. Unresolved trauma does not go away and it manifests itself in chronic stress or burnout, anxiety disorders or even physical illness.

Connection Of High Functioning PTSD And Burnout

High-functioning PTSD and burnout are not equal but closely related.

The burnout is generally professional fatigue. High-functioning PTSD, on the other hand, is a result of unresolved trauma and it may touch upon all spheres of life.

The overlap includes:

Emotional exhaustion Cynicism or detachment Reduced satisfaction Chronic stress

Unless rest is enough to ease your burnout, there is the possibility of trauma being involved. To be healed, one needs not only time off but also the repair of the nervous system and emotional processing.

Minimal Day To Day Changes that Benefit Healing

Daily habits may be used to help a patient recover on the basis of high-functioning PTSD, although professional therapy is highly recommended.

Practice Safe Slowing Down

Begin with 5 minutes of deliberate silent mind. Proper awareness without evaluation. Learn to be more tolerant of rest.

Build Body Awareness

Monitor your body during the day. Ask:

You should know if your shoulders are tensed or if you are holding your breath. This enhances the mind body relationship that is destroyed by trauma. Bust the Myths of Productivity

Remind yourself:

Your value does not match your production.

Note this down in some place if necessary. Allow Micro-Vulnerability Be really honest with someone you can trust. Mending thrives by means of interrelationship. You Can Be Functional and Still Significant. High-functioning PTSD does not imply that you are not a broken person. It refers to the fact that you adjusted intelligently to be able to survive in hard conditions. However, survival tactics are not supposed to be permanent.

True healing allows you to:

Be safe and do not think too big. Rest without guilt Learn to be happy without the next crisis. Connect deeply without fear

Overall, In case you can identify with the symptoms of high functioning PTSD, you might want to address a trauma informed therapist. There is no shame in asking for any help, it is being emotionally strong.

