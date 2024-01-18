Living With Allergic Rhinitis? Here Are 4 Steps That Can Bring Some Semblance Of Normalcy In Your Life

How to live normally when you suffer from allergic rhinitis?

Hay fever or allergic rhinitis is a condition due to which people may experience allergic reactions. The most common symptoms experienced by people are sneezing, itchy nose, nasal congestion, watery eyes and nose and itchy throat. Sometimes, allergic rhinitis may also cause fever in certain extreme cases. few of the most common cause of hay fever or allergic rhinitis are pollen from the environment, pet dander, mold, certain insects that may cause allergies and cold temperatures. It is very hard to operate normally when you get allergic rhinitis. Some people are more susceptible to this and for them these symptoms are a daily thing. How to live with hay fever and also liver normally?

How To Live A Normal Life When You Suffer From Allergies?

Let us face it, people living with allergies, do not have a normal life. Most of the time, their nose is blocked and they are unable to smell anything, their sense of smell in general in compromised all year ling and they just have to deal with this fact. Slight changes in the weather can trigger their allergies, they will get headaches often due to mucous accumulation. People living with allergies need to ensure that their home is free of dust, the moisture content is well-balanced and is regularly cleaned and inspected. This takes up a lot of money as well. They have to also go to a doctor several times, if their condition gets worse. Moreover, it is extremely uncomfortable to be in public spaces with blocked nose and having to constantly running to the bathroom for some relief.

Here are some steps you must take to get some relief and lead a normal life:

Nasal irrigation: This is a process used to wash out your nasal passage with salt water. This helps clear out the allergens from the nose that are the causes of the trigger. Along with that, this process also helps remove excess mucous and bacteria. However, you must only do this with expert supervision.

Environmental control: Control the environment around you. Make sure that your house is clean at all times, if pet dander is the cause of trigger, do not opt for them or keep them clean at all times as well. Get your house inspected for molds, fungi, dust mites, these can also trigger your allergies. Keep pollens away from your garden or backyard.

Moist air: Humid air really helps people who experience such allergies. Make sure to use a humidifier in your house. This will help keep your airways moist. You can also try steam therapy and wash your scalp with warm water.

Supplements: If you want to find a natural treatment for your allergies, there is some evidence that these nutrients and herbs can help:

Stinging nettle

Spirulina

Vitamin C

Butterbur

Astragalus