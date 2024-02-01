Liver Health: 7 Signs of Liver Failure That Can Show Up In Your Legs And Feet At Night

Liver Failure Symptoms On Legs and Feet

Are you suffering from liver failure? Look out for these 5 red flags that may show up in your legs and feet at night.

The liver is one of the most important organs in our body. It plays an important role in flushing out toxins from the system, helping in metabolism, and keeping digestive health on the right track. However, the organ is not immune to complications that may arise when things are not happening right inside the body. One of the most common ailments is liver failure. This condition is marked by the unusual failure of the liver to carry out important functions throughout the day, giving rise to potential health complications. As per experts, when left untreated, liver failure can cause tons of other health conditions including heart damage, pancreas failure, etc. While there are several contributing factors to liver failure that one must know, the first step towards better liver health is always to understand the various signs and symptoms that your body may give when the liver is not functioning properly. In this article, we will discuss the top 7 signs of liver failure that can show up in your legs and feet at night.

Liver Failure Signs And Symptoms On Your Legs And Feet

Are you worried about your liver health? Never ignore these warning signs and symptoms of liver failure that may show up in your legs and feet, especially at night:

Puffiness (Unusual Swelling and Edema)

The most common signs of liver failure that may show up in your feet and legs are swelling or puffiness. This mainly happens when fluids are retained in your body's tissues, medically known as edema, due to less-than-optimal liver performance in toxin filtering. During the night, this excess fluid often pools in the lower extremities - your legs and feet.

Constant Itching

A very unusual sign that is associated with liver failure is constant itching. Living with itchy feet and legs is no fun, but did you know that this could be an indication that your liver is failing to perform its daily function? When your liver can't filter out all toxins- a condition medically known as pruritus is birthed.

Emergence of Spider and Varicose Veins

Keep a lookout for spider veins and varicose veins manifesting in your legs and feet as this could be a sign that your body gives when the liver is not working properly. Spider veins are small, expanded blood vessels that are noticeable near your skin surface, and varicose veins are large, twisted vessels visible under the skin.

Changes In Skin Colour

A person suffering from liver failure may notice changes in the colour of his/her skin on the legs and feet. The liver is the master of bilirubin metabolism, the yellow pigment produced when red blood cells are retired. When your liver takes a break from its functions, bilirubin piles up, turning your skin a peculiar yellow shade, also known as jaundice, and could cause itching.

Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS), is a serious health condition that is marked by an intense urge to move your legs along with uncomfortable sensations. But did you know that this could be a sign that your liver is failing to perform its daily activities? Yes, you read that right! Restless legs could be a nighttime clue about liver dysfunction.

Pain In The Legs And Feet

Another sign of liver failure that may show up on your legs and feet is an unusual pain that may crop up, especially at night. This mainly happens due to the water retention inside the body when the liver is not functioning properly. Instead of taking a painkiller, visit a doctor immediately when you experience this pain at night.

Loss of Strength

You may find it difficult to walk when your liver is not functioning properly. Didn't understand the concept or the connection between the two? When you are experiencing unusually cramped muscles and an unexplained loss of strength in your legs and feet, understand that your body is telling you to check your liver health. The liver is responsible for producing proteins that are essential for muscle functioning. When the liver's efficiency drops, protein synthesis can falter, causing muscle aches and weakness, often heightened during the nighttime resting hours.

Important Note: If you notice any of the signs and symptoms mentioned above, make sure to get your liver checked by a doctor immediately.