Liver Function Tests: 4 Essential Tests To Determine Liver Health And Prevent Diseases

Liver function tests can detect liver related problem from early on thereby preventing major risks and diseases in the future.

Our liver is the metabolic centre of the body. It performs one of the vital functions of filtering out all kinds of toxins from the body. It filters the essential nutrients from all kinds of food and lets the toxic substances pass out of the body. If the liver stops performing these functions, our body will no longer be able to filter out the toxins and this will impact our overall health and also lead to fatty liver diseases. Here are the three primary functions of liver:

Metabolism Detoxification and Nutrient storage

There are special tests to check optimal liver function called liver functioning tests. The main purpose of liver functioning test is to ascertain the function of the liver and track its health status. There are certain parameters of this test that help them determine the health status of the liver:

Enzyme levels in the body Proteins and Other substances present in the blood that can help indicate and track liver health.

Liver Function Tests

What Do Liver Enzyme Levels Signify?

If there is a damage of inflammation in the liver, the quantity of enzymes will increase and become more concentrated. Enzymes like the alanine transaminase (ALT) and aspartate transaminase increases due to damaged liver. If you do a liver functioning test, it will help you detect the high enzyme level and serve as an early warning for poor liver health. This can help you avoid long-term liver problems.

What Does Protein And Albumin Levels Signify?

The livers role is to actively synthesize protein and albumin in the system. The function of albumin is to maintain blood volume and prevent leakage. The liver functioning tests can track the function of the protein albumin and how the liver is aiding its synthesis on a daily basis.

Significance Of Bilirubin Levels

High bilirubin indicates the risk of jaundice. The livers job is to metabolise bilirubin and flush it out of the body through excreta. But sometimes, a damaged liver is unable to do so and the bilirubin levels may become high. Liver functioning tests will be able to check and track bilirubin levels in the organ.

Significance Of Bile Secretion

Bile is synthesized by the liver which helps aid in proper digestion and detoxifying the body. If bowel movement is regular, bile production will also be healthy. The liver function test also helps detect if there is anything wrong with liver or bile production. Constipation is one crucial sign of a potential liver problem.