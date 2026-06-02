Liver Function Test (LFT): What your numbers reveal about your liver health

Your Liver Function Test can reveal important clues about liver health. Learn what common LFT numbers mean and when abnormal results may need attention.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : June 2, 2026 11:00 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Amit Prakash Singh

Liver Function Test (LFT).

Liver Function Tests or LFT is a guide that provides insights about your liver health which for most part the the result are hard to read and may look like a different language. While your physician can diagnose your liver related condition understanding the key markers in your LFT results can help you better interpret your overall health status. Broadly these two markers fall into two categories i.e enzymatic or cell-damaged indications and functional markers. Dr. Hardip Dharsandia, Chief of Laboratory, Metropolis Healthcare Rajkot explains the most common LFT test and what they may reveal anout your liver health.

Leakage markers (hepatocellular injury)

The leakage markers are enzymes that lives inside your liver cells. According to the Chief of Laboratory when these cells are damaged or inflamed the enzymes "leak" into your bloodstream causing your blood test numbers to rise.

ALT (Alanine Transaminase)/SGPT is the most liver-specific marker. A high levels of this test suggest hepatitis, fatty liver or reaction to medications ortoxins. Additionally, a very high levels of the aforementioned test indicate acute injury that include viral hepatitisa and drug toxicity.

AST (Aspartate Transaminase)/SGOT is found in the liver but also in muscles and the heart. Dr. Dharsandia notes that the ratio is important to understand the status of your liver health. He said, "If the AST value is much higher than that of the ALT typically greater than 2 to 1 then it indicates that you may have alcoholic liver disease. Conversely, the ALT being higher than the AST suggests that you may have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) or viral hepatitis.

Flow markers (cholestasis)

The flow markers will determine whether or not there are blockages from bile which is a liver secretion for fat digestion draining properly throughout the body via the bile ducts. The following are two markers that help determine if there is an obstruction:

Alkaline Phosphatase (ALP): Enzyme found primarily within the liver and bone with high levels of ALP will usually indicate a blockage in the bile duct or problems with the gall bladder which may ocassionally indicate bone disease.

Gamma-Glutamyl Transferase (GGT): This test is usually done alongside ALP. If both ALP and GGT are high the problem is almost certainly the liver or bile ducts. The doctor highlights that GGT is also very sensitive to alcohol consumption.

Bilirubin test: This is a yellow waste product when old red blood cells are broken down. Elevated levels of a substance in a blood test can indicate problems within your liver. A situation when your liver is not appropriately processing waste and the common bile duct may be obstructed which can lead to yellowing of the eyes and skin.

This is the liver of an apparently perfectly healthy man. His liver function test (blood test) - perfectly fine. His only symptom was "gas trouble for three months" for which he was showing multiple local physicians, all of whom prescribed him antacids and were happy with pic.twitter.com/DJ71u6p3BI TheLiverDoc (@theliverdoc) October 24, 2023

Workhorse markers (liver function)

A similar markers that can tell you whether or not your liver is performing the intended functions of producing protein and forming blood clots.

Albumin: The primary protein manufactured by the liver is referred to as albumin and low albumin levels may be indicative of chronic liver disease such as cirrhosis. This is a medical condition that occurs where the liver is significantly diminished in its ability to produce enough necessary proteins.

Prothrombin Time (PT/INR): Another common marker is prothrombin time (PT) which reflects how long it takes for your blood to clot. Dr. Dharsandia says that since the liver produces most clotting factors a prolonged PT indicates a liver with significant stress and damage.

The doctor told TheHealthsite.Com that elevations and prolongation of thrombin time (TT) should prompt prompt investigation to identify for the most common causes of abnormal liver function tests. According to Dr. Amit Prakash Singh, Consultant of Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospitals Delhi some of the common causes of abnormal liver function tests include nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, alcohol, viral hepatitis virus, medication, obesity or diabetes.

He said that mild aberrations may be corrected with weight reduction, healthy diet comprising low-fat and reduced sugar, limiting alcohol and increase exercise frequency. Dr. Singh notes, "A person should be concerned if liver function test results are consistently three to five times above the normal reference range particularly if the abnormalities persist over time. Medical evaluation is especially important if the patient also experiences symptoms such as fatigue, jaundice, swelling or dark-colored urine."

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Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and is not a medical advice. It is important to note that Liver Function Test results should be interpreted by a healthcare professional.