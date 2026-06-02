Liver Function Test (LFT): What your numbers reveal about your liver health

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Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : June 2, 2026 11:00 AM IST
Medically Verified By: Dr. Amit Prakash Singh
Liver Function Tests or LFT is a guide that provides insights about your liver health which for most part the the result are hard to read and may look like a different language. While your physician can diagnose your liver related condition understanding the key markers in your LFT results can help you better interpret your overall health status. Broadly these two markers fall into two categories i.e enzymatic or cell-damaged indications and functional markers. Dr. Hardip Dharsandia, Chief of Laboratory, Metropolis Healthcare Rajkot explains the most common LFT test and what they may reveal anout your liver health.
The leakage markers are enzymes that lives inside your liver cells. According to the Chief of Laboratory when these cells are damaged or inflamed the enzymes "leak" into your bloodstream causing your blood test numbers to rise.
The flow markers will determine whether or not there are blockages from bile which is a liver secretion for fat digestion draining properly throughout the body via the bile ducts. The following are two markers that help determine if there is an obstruction:
This is the liver of an apparently perfectly healthy man.
His liver function test (blood test) - perfectly fine. His only symptom was "gas trouble for three months" for which he was showing multiple local physicians, all of whom prescribed him antacids and were happy with pic.twitter.com/DJ71u6p3BI TheLiverDoc (@theliverdoc) October 24, 2023
A similar markers that can tell you whether or not your liver is performing the intended functions of producing protein and forming blood clots.
The doctor told TheHealthsite.Com that elevations and prolongation of thrombin time (TT) should prompt prompt investigation to identify for the most common causes of abnormal liver function tests. According to Dr. Amit Prakash Singh, Consultant of Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospitals Delhi some of the common causes of abnormal liver function tests include nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, alcohol, viral hepatitis virus, medication, obesity or diabetes.
He said that mild aberrations may be corrected with weight reduction, healthy diet comprising low-fat and reduced sugar, limiting alcohol and increase exercise frequency. Dr. Singh notes, "A person should be concerned if liver function test results are consistently three to five times above the normal reference range particularly if the abnormalities persist over time. Medical evaluation is especially important if the patient also experiences symptoms such as fatigue, jaundice, swelling or dark-colored urine."
Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and is not a medical advice. It is important to note that Liver Function Test results should be interpreted by a healthcare professional.