Today, as we observe World Liver Day, it is a sad fact the world is assailed by a pandemic that shows no signs to being tamed. It is now more than a year since the COVID-19 virus emerged. After a brief lull, it is now back with a vengeance. This virus is particularly deadly for people with underlying health conditions as it can give rise to unforeseen complications, which may sometimes be fatal. Today, on the occasion of World Liver Day, let us see how this disease affects patients of liver disease. In an international meta-analysis, it was found that COVID-19 affects the liver commonly. Patients with liver diseases, especially those with liver cirrhosis, are at higher risk of complications of COVID-19 and worsening of liver disease with this viral infection. Therefore, such patients need to take all due precautions.

Contact Doctor and Test

If you develop symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, chills, call your liver doctor immediately and get tested for COVID-19. Rapid antigen test is done for immediate report and RT PCR/equivalent is done for those who test negative in the rapid antigen test but have symptoms. Do not be afraid to do the test.

All about vaccination

Vaccines are safe in patients with liver diseases. However, it is prudent to keep in mind a few things.

Patients with any stage of liver disease and even after liver transplant can take COVID-19 vaccine

Paracetamol in prescribed doses may be taken for 1-2 days after vaccination for fever or body aches

Vaccination CANNOT cause COVID-19 infection

The risk of clotting due to COVID-19 is several thousand times more than that due to the vaccine

Treatment of COVID-19 and liver diseases

Treatment of co-complication and underlying health issues is important if you catch the COVID-19 infection. If you have liver disease, you need to inform the doctor of this fact so that your treatment procedure can be personalized. Here are some of the issues that may come up if you are a liver disease patient.

Some drugs used for COVID-19 are not advisable in patients with liver diseases, especially advanced cirrhosis

Always consult your doctor with regards to the treatment if one has a liver disease.

Do NOT take any medicines without the permission of the doctor

Most corona cases are asymptomatic or mild and do not require any treatment except for steam, supportive and symptomatic drugs

Patients with liver disease who catch the infection need close monitoring for at least 2 weeks

General Precautions

On this World Liver Day, it is very important to point out that precautions are a must in the current situation. This is irrespective of whether you are a patient off liver disease or not. Here are some general precautions that you need to follow at all times.

Avoid crowded places, meeting people not wearing masks or people who are sick

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or a alcohol based sanitizer after touching anything that could be potentially contaminated

Wearing 3 layered masks and social distancing

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces of your home

Exercise regularly, eat a balanced diet to stay away from COVID-19 disease and complication.

(This article is authored by Dr Akash Shukla, Sr Consultant – Hepatologist, Department of Hepatology, Global Hospitals Mumbai)