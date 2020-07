The liver plays a vital role as a filter in the human body. But what happens when it malfunctions? Today on the eve of World Hepatitis Day, let us take a look at a serious side effect of liver disease. Neurocognitive impairment is a major issue in patients with liver disease. This is called hepatic encephalopathy. When you get a liver disease, this organ is unable to help your body get rid of toxins like ammonia, which causes this condition. When these toxins enter the brain and damages brain cells, it can cause physical and psychological symptoms. According to a study at Loyola University Health System, more than half of patients who have cirrhosis of the liver also display neurocognitive impairments such as short-term memory loss. Also Read - World Hepatitis Day 2020: Bring down your risk of liver cancer, a common fallout of Hepatitis C

In another study, researchers from the Universities of Geneva (UNIGE) and Lausanne (UNIL), the Vaud University Hospital Centre (CHUV), the Centre for Biomedical Imaging (CIBM), the Federal Polytechnic School of Lausanne (EPFL) and the University Hospitals of Geneva (HUG), Switzerland, performed a detailed analysis of hepatic encephalopathy. They saw that a dysfunction of the liver provokes cerebral molecular disturbances in two weeks, even though no physical symptoms are apparent. The research results, available in the Journal of Hepatology, may help detect brain damage linked to liver diseases via a brain analysis before an individual's state of health deteriorates.

Today, as we gear up to observe World Hepatitis Day, let us see what hepatic encephalopathy is all about.

Symptoms of hepatic encephalopathy

Symptoms of this condition depend on the cause of liver damage and its severity. People with mild hepatic encephalopathy may experience sweet-smelling breath, coordination problems, short term memory loss, confusion and changes in personality. Sometimes, in severe cases, patients may also display extreme sleepiness, slowed movements, anxiety, personality changes, slurring and confusion and tremors. He or she may be unable to perform any tasks that involve planning or thinking. It may also cause seizures, and, in severe cases, a person may lose consciousness and go into a coma.

Causes of this condition

This condition is the result of liver damage, which can be caused by many factors. Dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, excessive protein intake and liver infection may cause liver damage. Some prescription medications and herbal supplements may also be bad for your liver health. Consult your doctor if you are using any such drugs and supplements. Sometimes, kidney problems, surgery and trauma may also lead to liver damage and this, in turn, will cause hepatic encephalopathy.

What you can do to avoid this condition

You can easily avoid liver disease and infection with a few changes in your lifestyle. Avoid excessive alcohol consumption and high fat foods. Try and maintain a healthy weight by eating healthy food and exercising regularly. Besides these precautions, you must also take care to wash your hands properly after using the bathroom. Vaccination against hepatitis A and hepatitis B also goes a long way to keep liver diseases away. But if your liver is already too damaged, you may need a liver transplant.