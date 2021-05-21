Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) affects 25 to 30% of the general population. NAFLD is a spectrum of liver disease that includes fatty liver steatohepatitis cirrhosis and even liver cancer resulting from the excessive build-up of fat in liver cells that is not caused by alcohol. One of the most common causes of NAFLD is obesity. Today obesity is a bigger cause for liver failure and transplant than alcoholism. And unhealthy lifestyle is leading to the rise in liver disease says Dr. Aparna Govil Bhasker Laparoscopic and Bariatric Surgeon Saifee Hospital Mumbai. “Unhealthy lifestyle contributes to weight gain which in