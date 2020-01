Liver is one of the most important organs in our body. It plays a vital role in a number of physiological processes, including blood detoxification and metabolic function. In short, our body’s health is directly related to our liver’s health. But knowingly or unknowingly, you may be destroying your liver with some of your bad habits. We are not just talking about alcohol consumption here, there are many other things that you often do that can destroy your liver. Health tips of the day – If you want to keep your liver healthy, avoid the following destructive practices.

Taking too much of medication

Liver helps break down substances that we consume, including medications and dietary supplements. Excessive intake of a certain medication can gradually harm our liver and even lead to liver failure. A common drug that can cause liver damage is acetaminophen. This medication is commonly available without prescription and is used for treating cold and flu. Small doses are fine, too much of it over the course of several days can damage your liver.

Cigarette smoking

Smoking can affect your liver indirectly. Toxic chemicals in the cigarette smoke can cause oxidative stress and cause production of free radicals, which can damage the cells in the liver. The organ can replace damaged cells, but if too many cells are lost, it may not be able to function properly.

Lack of sleep

Studies have shown that sleep deprivation can also lead to oxidative stress. Lack of sleep is linked to a range of health issues, including obesity, heart disease, and diabetes. During sleep, our body goes into a repair process and lack of sleep can ruin your elimination process and damage your liver. Researchers say that when your liver is not functioning correctly, it may not be able to process fat efficiently, allowing fat to accumulate. This explains the link between obesity and sleep.